Body Found On Spanish Beach

By John Ensor • 11 July 2023 • 15:01

Credit: Ajuntament de Roda de Bera/Twitter.com

An area of coastline was closed off today after the body of a young child was found this morning.

On Tuesday, July 11, the body of a baby was found this morning on the Costa Dorada beach in Roda de Berà, in the province of Tarragona. The local police were alerted at around 8:00 am, and attended the scene along with the Guardia Civil and the Mossos d’Esquadra, writes 20minutos.

Tragic Discovery On Tarragona Beach

In a statement published on social networks, the Roda de Berà Town Council confirmed the discovery and announced that the area has been cordoned off: ‘We inform you that this morning the body of a two- to three-year-old child was found on the shore of the Costa Daurada beach. The area is cordoned off and they are waiting for the judge to remove the body. We ask you to avoid going there.’

The investigation is still in its early stages and the age, sex and nationality of the deceased, have still not been determined. The body was decapitated and in a high degree of decomposition, making identification very difficult. Officers from the Guardia Civil, have confirmed they are investigating the discovery of the body of a baby or very young child.

The head of the investigating court number in El Vendrell, Tarragona, has already authorised the removal of the body and is awaiting the corresponding forensic and police reports.

Possible Victim Of Shipwreck

The mayor of Roda de Berà, Pere Virgili, has ssuggested that the child could be a migrant shipwrecked in the Mediterranean: ‘It could be because of the type of clothing. He was wearing a onesie, and not the typical clothing a child would wear to the beach.’

The mayor explained that it was a member of the beach cleaning brigade who found the headless body, in an advanced state of decomposition, of a child aged between 2 and 4 years.

Virgili confirmed, The Guardia Civil is in charge of the investigation: ‘We have closed the area and the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation. Any corpse potentially washed ashore by the sea is their responsibility.’