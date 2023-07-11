By Jo Pugh • 11 July 2023 • 13:21

Luis García Malo de Molina of AEDAS and Vicente Gramuntell of Naturgy. Credit: Nedgia

NEDGIA, the gas distribution subsidiary of the Naturgy group, have joined forces with AEDAS homes to bring renewable gas to new housing developments through the certified installation of systems adapted for the supply of bio-methane.

The collaboration was revealed on Monday 10 July. The initiative makes AEDAS the first company in the house building sector to replace natural gas with bio-methane in the residential market.

Bio-methane is a renewable gas obtained from organic waste, and has the same properties as natural gas, allowing it to be transported by current gas networks and consumed in homes without modifying the supply facilities.

Currently, Spain has the third largest bio-methane production potential in Europe, which makes it possible to generate enormous wealth for the country as a whole and for those territories that concentrate a greater volume of waste, explained AEDAS.

“With this agreement to implement bio-methane in promotions for the provisional supply necessary for testing facilities, AEDAS homes takes a new step to be the benchmark in sustainability in the new construction housing sector and reduce the operational carbon footprint of its projects”, said the director of operations for AEDAS homes, Luis García Malo de Molina.

“For the first time, a construction company will change natural gas for bio-methane – a clean, inexhaustible renewable gas – with neutral CO2 emissions that contributes to combating climate change, and with which the circular economy is promoted, which represents a giant step for respect for the environment”, he added.

The director of operations for Nedgia, Vicente Gramuntell, said “This agreement illustrates the ambition of Nedgia and the Naturgy group to decarbonise their distribution networks and become a benchmark in the search for energy solutions that promote sustainable energy development”.

“Bio-methane offers the advantage of providing enormous flexibility as it is a gas that is comparable to natural gas and makes it possible to take advantage of the extensive existing gas infrastructure, which reduces investment and adaptation efforts to achieve rapid penetration,” he explained.