Day Trip With A Difference: Axarquia Charities Plan September Day Trip To Malaga

By Betty Henderson • 11 July 2023 • 18:26

The event will also fundraise for the Royal British Legion Benajarafe. Photo credit: Jane Elizabeth Dunn Walsh

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue’s neutering scheme is teaming up with the Royal British Legion to offer a whirlwind tour of Malaga’s sights, sounds and flavours on Wednesday, July 13.

Their ‘Day Out With A Difference’ to Malaga will also help to raise funds for good causes.

Guests will start out their day with a visit to the Malaga Car and Fashion Museum, which includes an audio guide.

Next they’ll head to Malaga’s Victoria Beer Factory for an insider’s tour with a guide and tasting of the city’s famous beers.

After that, guests will have two lunch choices. The first option is a stroll to Malaga’s Plaza Mayor for a late lunch (not included in the ticket price), then enjoy free time in Malaga city centre for shopping. This €25 option includes a raffle ticket. Guests will leave at 4.45pm.

Alternatively, guests can opt for an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch at Buffet Asiel with a huge variety of food on offer. This ticket option costs €40, including a raffle ticket. This group will leave at 5pm.

Pick-ups will begin at 9am from El Cruce, followed by Torre del Mar and Benajarafe. Tickets and details from Liz on 657293663 or Sam at Trapiche Market. Guests are asked to state their lunch option when booking tickets.

The fundraising trip to Malaga will provide vital funds for AAR’s neutering scheme and the Benajarafe Royal British Legion charity. The funds raised will change the lives of many animals and veterans in need, many of whom are in the Malaga region.

All are welcome to enjoy a memorable, money-can’t-buy day out, complete with behind-the-scenes museum tours, beer tasting with expert, tasty lunches and chance to shop in unique boutiques, all while helping to support two great causes.

This summer, the AAR is also running a ‘Summer Sizzler’ fundraising appeal to help cover the constant costs of vet bills.

Every donation, no matter how small, helps the charity continue its work. Funds raised will go directly towards paying for essential neutering surgeries, medications, scans, blood tests, operations and other veterinary costs.

Donations can be made and more information can be found by contacting the AAR via Facebook here.