Famed Portuguese Picador João Moura To Appear In Court On Animal Abuse Charges

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 20:10

Image of a caged greyhound. Credit: Dfesta/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The trial of the famed Portuguese bullfighting rider João Moura is scheduled for September 18 at the Portalegre Court.

He stands accused of 18 crimes of mistreatment of companion animals. Judicial sources told the Lusa news outlet this Tuesday 11, that his trial will start at 9:30 am in the Local Criminal Court of Portalegre, located in the building of the court in the city of Alentejo, according to sicnoticias.pt.

João Moura is accused by the Public Ministry (MP) of a total of 18 crimes, 17 of which are for the mistreatment of companion animals. The other is a charge of aggravated mistreatment of companion animals, for incidents that allegedly occurred on the 59-year-old picador’s property in Monforte in 2019 and 2020.

Moura was detained on February 19, 2020

The legendary bullfighting rider was detained by the GNR on February 19, 2020, on suspicion of mistreatment of animals. His arrest followed the execution of a search warrant for his property, in Monforte, where 18 dogs were subsequently seized.

At the time, a GNR source said that the detention had arisen following an investigation carried out by the Nature and Environment Protection Service (SEPNA). ‘There was a report prepared by the GNR’, the source revealed, which ‘originated a criminal process’.

After an interrogation carried out that same day at the Portalegre Court, João Moura was constituted as a defendant and was subjected to an identity and residence term.

In the indictment, which the Lusa agency had access to, the MP described the state of health of each of the 18 animals at the time they were confiscated by the GNR.

The dogs were all greyhounds

All of the dogs seized were greyhounds suffering from injuries or abrasions and infections caused by parasites. They had some diseases, without ‘any signs of treatment’, indicated the MP in the order of indictment.

According to the GNR, they included a bitch, almost eight years old, who: ‘suffered from acute liver and kidney failure’. She also presented a ‘state of cachexia, plus ‘deep cuts in the metacarpal area without signs of healing’, and ended up dying during surgery.

Between at least December 2019 and February 19, 2020, João Moura is said to have: ‘deprived the 18 animals of access to water and food in sufficient quantity, clean accommodation, any health and hygiene care, vaccination and deworming treatments’, the MP elaborated.

The dogs were discovered confined in horse boxes

On the day of the police operation, the dogs were found: ‘confined in horse boxes, two to five animals per box, without any equipment or utensils to provide food or water’.

‘The spaces where they were housed showed a large accumulation of excrement from many days’, explained the MP. He also pointed out that the dogs: “did not have a dry and soft space to rest, sleeping on the cement and on the accumulated mess’.

The indictment concluded that João Moura, instead of ‘providing health care, nutrition and hygiene’ to the animals, ‘treated them cruelly, knowing that his conduct was causing them injuries, pain, hunger, thirst, discomfort and, in consequence, suffering’.