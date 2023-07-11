Motorists In Portugal No Longer Need To Display An Insurance Sticker In The Windscreen

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 0:51
Image of car insurance sticker in Portugal.
Credit: Chris King
Fixing and displaying the car insurance sticker inside a vehicle’s windscreen is no longer mandatory for motorists in Portugal from Tuesday, July 11.
According to a law published in Diário da República, this latest change in the Portuguese driving laws also eliminates all fines previously associated with not displaying the information.
‘The present law eliminates the obligation to display the motor insurance label and proceeds with the second amendment of Decree-Law No. by Decree-Law No. 153/2008, of August 6’, states the new Law No. 32/2023.
The text of the new legislation adds that the documents provided for in this article must be issued and made available: ‘through electronic means, without prejudice to their issuance and availability, on paper, at no extra cost, at the request of the policyholder’.
Approved by the Portuguese Parliament on June 2, the law: ‘enters into force the day after its publication’, that is, tomorrow, Tuesday.
This latest proposal, which resulted from a bill initially presented by the Liberal Initiative, was approved with the favourable vote of members from the PS, PCP and BE political parties, as well as the proponent, the PSD abstaining, and Chega voting against.
In the statement of reasons published for this initiative, IL highlighted: ‘In a historical context of strong financial restrictions, we do not see it as proportional or justified that the State charges hundreds of euros just for forgetting a simple paper that only transmits information that is already in the possession of those who issue the fines’.
This text justifies the repeal of the articles of legislation that currently oblige motorists to post the insurance label, as well as pay the respective fines received, as reported by cmjornal.pt.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.