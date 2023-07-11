By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 18:45
Noel Gallagher had to cancel one of his New York concerts just before he took to the stage due to a bomb threat.
Former Oasis band member Noel Gallagher was forced to leave his loving fans disappointed in New York as one of his gigs was cut short due to their being a reported bomb threat in the arena where he was performing.
When Gallagher’s warm-up acts had vacated the stage, a message was put up onto the screens for everyone to see and be informed they were to make their ya to the exits immediately and exit the venue, although no reason was originally given.
Following the evacuation of everyone from the venue, the NYS police released a statement that informed people it was indeed a bomb threat that forced Gallagher’s show to be cut short as they tweeted out saying:
“New York State Police, City of Saratoga Springs Police, Troy Police, and Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Department responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert was suspended at 9:40 pm Saturday and concert attendees were evacuated without incident.”
The New York State Police used trained K9s to ensure that no bombs were indeed in the vicinity once everyone had exited, while this is good news in general, they have now opened an investigation into where the threat materialised from.
Police are investigating the circumstances around a bomb threat at a Noel Gallagher show over the weekend https://t.co/uip5MEjfOM
— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 10, 2023
Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are not unfamiliar with their shows being cancelled at late notice as not too long ago they were forced to pull out of a gig at Breese Stevens Field in Wisconsin due to the poor air quality.
People may fear not moving forward as Gallagher and his band are continuing their tour having performed in New York last night and will now head off to Columbia, Philadelphia and Boston later this month.
It will have been a scary moment for Gallagher and his band as well as all of the fans who will have not known they were in the midst of a big bomb threat in New York City just as they were trying to enjoy some of their favourite music.
