Presidential candidates Sanchez and Feijoo go head to head

By Linda Hall • 11 July 2023 • 0:24

PRE-ELECTION DEBATE: Pedro Sanchez and Alberto Nuñez Feijoo Photo credit: antena3.com

WHO came off best in the one and only pre-election debate between the incumbent president of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez (PSOE) and Alberto Nuñez Feijoo (Partido Popular)?

That depended on each viewer’s political leanings and many will in any case have waited until the morning of July 11 to have their minds made up for them by the pundits, media and chat shows.

The debate was divided into four sections focusing on the Economy, Pacts and Governability, Social Policies and State Policies.

Sanchez and Feijoo did use them as starting points, but when they weren’t talking over each other the two presidential candidates returned incessantly to Vox, on the part of Sanchez, and the parliamentary support of Bildu – political arm of now extinct ETA – on the part of Feijoo.

Sanchez was blamed for threatening the unity of Spain with his government’s leniency towards the Catalan separatists while Feijoo was accused of “giving in” to machismo.

More than a debate, it was an argument between two men which each later claimed to have won, although the July 23 vote will decide who was most convincing.

Murcia setback

WHATEVER the outcome of the July 10 head-to-head between Pedro Sanchez and Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, the July 23 victor won’t be able to go it alone.

Should Sanchez win, the PSOE will have to come to terms with Sumar, which in theory should not be entirely problematical. Yolanda Diaz, the woman behind Sumar, is currently one of the incumbent PSOE-UP coalition’s vice-presidents and Minister of Labour, so there should be no huge ideological obstacles to overcome.

Feijoo, though, would have his work cut out for him as Vox – less of a natural ally on sensitive issues like sexist violence and LGTB rights – will want something in return.

Vox’s assistance has already put the PP in 100-odd town and city halls as well as several regional government’s following the May 28 local and regional elections.

One now eludes them, and the PP’s regional candidate in Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, has failed to obtain a majority vote after refusing to hand the vice-presidency to Vox.

As result, Murcia must hold another regional election in September when the general election will presumably be done, dusted and bargains sealed.

Poll predictions on July 10 before the debate

PP: 151 parliamentary seats and 36.3 per cent of the vote according to ABC’s GAD 3 poll

PSOE: 114 seats and 28.8 per cent

Vox: 30 seats and 12.2 per cent

Sumar: 26 seats and 11.8 per cent

(ABC newspaper’s GAD3 poll)

PP: 125 parliamentary seats and 30.8 per cent of the vote

PSOE: 115 seats and 29.7 per cent

Vox: 42 seats and 15.2 per cent

Sumar: 36 seats and 13 per cent

(40dB for El Pais and Cadena SER)