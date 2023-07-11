Residents Of Malaga’s Casabermeja Limited To Six Hours Of Running Water Daily

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 18:15
Around 4,000 residents of the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja face water cuts of up to 18 hours per day.
Antonio Artacho, the town’s mayor, announced this Tuesday, July 11, that tankers will be deployed to provide water for the municipality’s inhabitants due to the water shortage that is affecting most of Malaga province.
Despite the local council’s belief that this idea could affect its springs, the mayor’s plan is to start up a well in the Sierra de Las Cabras, located in the municipality of Antequera.
The water supply will subsequently be cut daily from around 1:30 or 2 pm, through to 8 am the following morning. Many residents in urban centres and housing estates already have their own tanks and drums and can accumulate water.
Two projects are underway to obtain new supplies for the town. A new water tank is being constructed, for which the council has asked for more staff to be hired.
However, it will not be finished and ready to provide water until the end of August. There is also a new borehole being installed in the Port of Las Pedrizas, to which a provisional pipeline will be connected next spring.
Casabermeja shares two wells with the neighbouring town of Colmenar. This municipality has also had to resort to using water tankers that provide an average of 900 m³ per day, half for each one.
Next to its surface spring, Colmenar also has a small well that provides 300 m³, which adds up to 700 m³ when they really need a total of 1,500 m³.
The town has an administrative concession from the Junta de Andalucía for a well in Sierra de Las Cabras. This Wednesday it intends to announce to the Andalucian government that it will activate this with the commitment that if it affects Antequera – where there are no restrictions – they would reach a balance so that the pump would not be working 24 hours a day but half the time,
This should subsequently alleviate the situation for a month and a half until one of the works in progress is finished the council pointed out, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
