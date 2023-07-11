Roqeutas de Mar set to enjoy Aguadulce’s fiestas this weekend

By Anna Ellis • 11 July 2023 • 13:29

Roqeutas de Mar set to enjoy Agaudulce's fiestas this weekend. Image: Ayuntamiento de Roquetas de Mar.

AGUADULCE in Roqeutas de Mar will enjoy its fiestas which honour the Virgen del Carmen from Friday, July 14 until Sunday, July 16.

The Mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Gabriel Amat, has once again expressed his excitement about enjoying the popular tradition festivities and religious devotion in honour of the Virgen del Carmen.

“These are special festivities for the inhabitants of coastal municipalities such as Roquetas de Mar, as well as for fishermen and sailors who over the weekend will honour the Patron Saint of the Sea,” the mayor confirmed.

The first day will begin with the traditional fireworks announcing the fiestas. This will kick off the festivities with a large number of recreational, religious and sporting activities including the 3×3 Football Tournament organised by the AD Polideportivo Aguadulce, followed by activities to keep the children happy, including inflatables, games on the beach, and drawing and painting competitions.

There will also be beach volleyball, beach football and beach tennis tournaments, among other sporting activities.

This first day will also see the inauguration of the Midday Fair, the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 8:30.PM, the traditional Eucharist and the floral offering, followed by the official lighting up of the lights at 9:45.PM.

On Saturday, July 15, Aguadulce will wake up to the rhythm of fireworks to start the traditional Walking Marathon of the Senior Citizens Association.

Throughout the day, sports will occupy a significant place in the festivities with the celebration of the final of the Dominoes tournament followed by a healthy breakfast and sports activities for both adults and children.

At midday, the lowering of the image of the Virgin to the throne and the transfer of the Virgen del Carmen from the church to the chapel will take place.

At 6:00.PM, one of the most emotional moments of the fiestas will take place with the descent of the Virgin from the hermitage on pilgrimage to the Port.

At 6:30.PM, the maritime procession will begin from the Port of Aguadulce to the Port of Roquetas.

The festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen in Aguadulce will continue with a host of activities which will mainly be celebrated in Andrés Segovia Municipal Park, the beach next to the Aguadulce Marina and the Plaza Hermanos Martín Escudero and Villa África.

On Sunday, July 16, among other activities, sports tournaments and activities for children are planned.

In addition, at 8:00.PM, the Holy Mass of Glory and Praise to the Patron Saint of Aguadulce will be celebrated, followed by a procession through the streets.