Sex-trafficking ring busted in Madrid

By Lisa Zeffertt • 11 July 2023 • 13:38
National Police arrest sex traffickers
Credit: PP Photo/shutterstock.com
A HUMAN sex-trafficking ring was dismantled in Madrid over the weekend of July 8 and 9 , with the arrest of four people and the release of two victims.
The organization recruited women through relatives and on sex services websites, and most of the victims were from South America, taking advantage of their precarious financial and personal situations, such as not having a work permit to work legally in Spain. They were tricked into exploitation after an interview with an offer of large sums of money, autonomous choice of whether or not to engage with clients and reduced hours and the promise that the network would only take a small share of the profits.
The women were then enslaved when they arrived at the brothels and were forced to offer sexual services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Victims were unable to refuse any clients and if the customer was unsatisfied, they were punished by being forced to provide free services.
The victims were forced to live in deplorable conditions and were drugged, and earned left only a maximum of €25 per service provided, from the €60 to €120 charged by the network and had to purchase necessary supplies such as toilet paper and food from these earnings.
Four people have been detained in Madrid for trafficking in human beings for sexual exploitation and illegal detention, and two victims were also released from Madrid. National Police also confiscated more than €5,000 in cash, six telephone terminals and various documentation.
Human trafficking is a global issue and Spain is no exception, often women are blackmailed into prostitution or lured by promises of a new life and good income. Between 2017 and 2021, a total number of 3,000 people have been arrested for sex trafficking and over 374 sex-trafficking rings have been dismantled.
The National Police has a free telephone hotline 900 105 090 and email trata@policia.es for anonymous and confidential reporting of human trafficking.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.