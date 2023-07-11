Sex-trafficking ring busted in Madrid

By Lisa Zeffertt • 11 July 2023 • 13:38

National Police arrest sex traffickers Credit: PP Photo/shutterstock.com

A HUMAN sex-trafficking ring was dismantled in Madrid over the weekend of July 8 and 9 , with the arrest of four people and the release of two victims.

The organization recruited women through relatives and on sex services websites, and most of the victims were from South America, taking advantage of their precarious financial and personal situations, such as not having a work permit to work legally in Spain. They were tricked into exploitation after an interview with an offer of large sums of money, autonomous choice of whether or not to engage with clients and reduced hours and the promise that the network would only take a small share of the profits.

The women were then enslaved when they arrived at the brothels and were forced to offer sexual services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Victims were unable to refuse any clients and if the customer was unsatisfied, they were punished by being forced to provide free services.

The victims were forced to live in deplorable conditions and were drugged, and earned left only a maximum of €25 per service provided, from the €60 to €120 charged by the network and had to purchase necessary supplies such as toilet paper and food from these earnings.

Four people have been detained in Madrid for trafficking in human beings for sexual exploitation and illegal detention, and two victims were also released from Madrid. National Police also confiscated more than €5,000 in cash, six telephone terminals and various documentation.

Human trafficking is a global issue and Spain is no exception, often women are blackmailed into prostitution or lured by promises of a new life and good income. Between 2017 and 2021, a total number of 3,000 people have been arrested for sex trafficking and over 374 sex-trafficking rings have been dismantled.

The National Police has a free telephone hotline 900 105 090 and email trata@policia.es for anonymous and confidential reporting of human trafficking.