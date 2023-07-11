By Jo Pugh • 11 July 2023 • 13:00

A blanket ban on daytime gambling advertising is expected. Credit: Clarence Alford, Pixabay

SKY Sports Racing – a leading television horse racing channel – has threatened to retract its service from Irish television if the Gambling Regulation Bill, currently going through the Houses of the Oireachtas (Ireland’s national parliament), proceeds to become law.

Sky Sports Racing (SSR) says a provision for a daily blanket ban on gambling advertising between 05:30 and 21:00 may render its channel “economically unviable in Ireland”.

The long-anticipated bill, which heralds the formation of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) was welcomed by the bookmaking industry, and was first published on 2 December 2022. One of its most noticeable features is the proposed enforcement of a new watershed that would ban gambling advertising during most daylight hours.

If passed into legislation, there would be a ban on such promotions on social media platforms, unless users opt in to receive gambling content, and, while limits on betting stakes remain at the discretion of gamblers, the legislation is expected to prevent bookmakers from offering incentives and promotions such as free bets.

Both international and domestic broadcasters would be prohibited from broadcasting gambling advertising during the watershed, which could complicate various commercial arrangements for both racing-specific platforms and other channels.

A key focus of the bill is to protect children and vulnerable people from the harms associated with gambling. The bill includes restrictions on gambling advertising and on sponsorship by gambling service providers. But Sky Sports Racing has said that 97 per cent of its viewers are over 24 years of age, “so our channel is clearly aimed at adults and not at children or young people”.

Matthew Imi, CEO of Attheraces, the broadcaster of Sky Sports Racing, told The Independent : “There is also ample evidence to show that horseracing is not a driver of problem gambling in a way that other betting and gaming products are.”

Mr Imi said the channel is “extremely concerned” about the advertising ban, adding that it could see the channel being pulled in Ireland.