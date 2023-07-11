By Jo Pugh • 11 July 2023 • 10:52
Broadstone Middle School in Poole, Dorset. Credit: Google Maps
Following the performance, teachers and pupils then travelled back to a hotel in the northern part of outer London, when the pupil fell asleep on the coach. The child was left alone in the locked coach overnight in the hotel car park.
The school, which teaches children aged nine to 13, said it had taken “every possible action to ensure this never happens again”.
One parent of a child at the school told the Bournemouth Daily Echo “I was absolutely horrified. I cannot believe this was allowed to happen. Their risk assessment procedures are completely unacceptable. Staff clearly were not checking that everyone was back in their rooms. I will absolutely not be letting my child go on any school trips.”
In a statement, the Castleman Academy Trust said: “Most regrettably, a child who fell asleep on the journey home was left sleeping on the locked coach in the hotel car park. We would seek to reassure everyone that the child is safe and well, and after speaking with their parents, was keen to continue on the trip, which returned safely on Friday evening. Despite robust risk assessments being in place, it is clear that a highly serious error occurred and we are now focused on undertaking a systematic and thorough investigation of the incident. We are working with the parents and staff involved to determine how this happened.
“We have informed all relevant authorities. We hope you understand that whilst this investigation is taking place, we cannot share specific information more widely, other than with those directly involved in the incident. We will of course provide further details and actions taken to reassure you that the school has taken every possible action to ensure this never happens again, as soon as possible.”
The large group of children, aged 10 and 11, were on a three day trip to London and surrounding areas, where they had visited the Royal Air Force Museum and Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.
Parents were told about the incident via a letter from executive headteacher Dawn Wilks. Broadstone Middle School is part of the Castleman Academy Trust, whose motto is ‘Children First, Always’.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
