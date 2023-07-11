By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 18:45

Spanish traffic authorities have deployed a new way to ensure that drivers are punished if they do not obey stop signs on the road.

Many may see them as annoying signs on the roads as they can add time onto journeys, but stops signs are indeed there for a reason and can be the reason why deaths and serious injuries are avoided on the roads.

The General Directorate of Traffic has a long list of ways to monitor the roads, ensure they are safe and that all drivers are obeying the laws of being behind the wheel of a vehicle in Spain including fixed cameras, mobile vans, drones, radars and helicopters.

Those methods are constantly in use and looking for people that are tempted to break and bend the laws which are in place for their own and other people’s safety and will pick up on a number of different offences.

These offences can range from speeding, using your mobile phone while driving to smaller issues that many may not see or think about such as driving without a fastened seatbelt and child seats not being used or not being used correctly.

Cameras now fit onto Stop signs in Spain

The GDT don’t believe these methods are enough and have now introduced a new modern way of detecting people who are not driving completely legally by implementing cameras onto stop signs up and down Spain.

Driving through a Stop sign has become one of the most common offences on the roads behind speeding, failing to maintain a safe distance, incorrectly entering the opposite lane and not giving way at appropriate times.

According to the traffic authorities, over 1,000 people lost their lives in 2021 because people ignored Stop signs and didn’t believe it was the right to do and obey the laws of the road.

GDT clamping down on drivers

These cameras are very high-tech as they will be able to capture your license plate, before detecting if you did indeed come to a complete stop at the white line of a Stop sign, or just simply reduced your speed significantly.

If people are caught not coming to a complete stop then their details and videos of the incident will be passed onto the Automated Complaints Treatment Centre, who will then issue the driver of the vehicle with a €200 fine and also put four points on their license.