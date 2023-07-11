Temperatures Reach Almost 42°C In Malaga Province With Orange Weather Alert Issued

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 21:50

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Thermometers in the Malaga municipality of Coin hit 41.4°C this Tuesday, July 11.

As the second heatwave of 2023 arrived in Spain, temperatures reached severely high levels. According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the worst is still to come this Wednesday 12.

In the Guadalhorce Valley, Antequera and Serranía de Ronda regions, at least six towns reached or exceeded 40°C today. Coín recorded the highest value of 41.4°C, with Álora not far behind at 41.1°C.

Alpandeire registered a temperature of 40.7°C, Cortes de la Frontera hit 40.5°C, Antequera experienced 40.1°C, and Fuente de Piedra reached 40°C. Just low of the 40°C mark were Ronda at 39.6°C, and Gaucín with 37°C.

Coastal areas had lower temperatures

Coastal areas had some respite with the intensity of the heat not so intense. There was still high humidity though, which in some places reached 70 per cent.

The highest temperatures recorded in Malaga capital were at the airport, with 34.8°C, while at the port the meteorological station registered 29°C.

Further along other parts of the Costa del Sol, the town of Estepona registered 31.1°C; Benahavís came close to 35°C; Rincón de la Victoria hit 33.6°C, and in Vélez-Málaga, the mercury reached 34.7°C.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 11-07-2023 hasta 17-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/qigGjdZSLs — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) July 11, 2023

An orange alert has been issued for Malaga province

AEMET issued an orange weather warning for Malaga province for tomorrow, Wednesday 12, for the first time this Summer, with the imminent arrival of a terral.

Because of this irruption, a particularly hot day is expected in the city of Malaga, the Guadalhorce Valley and municipalities such as Vélez-Málaga or Estepona where this phenomenon is forecast to cause more effect.

This orange warning for significant heat will be in force from 1 pm to 9 pm in the Serranía de Ronda, Antequera region, Western Costa del Sol, Valle del Guadalhorce and the Axarquía.

Tomorrow’s forecast from the experts is that values will exceed 40°C in almost all of the province. In the case of the Guadalhorce Valley though it could exceed 42°C in municipalities such as Coín, Álora and Pizarra.

In the case of La Axarquía, the alert is of the same level, but the AEMET foresees maximums of about 39°C. For Ronda and Antequera, the maximum is established at around 41°C, according to malagahoy.es.