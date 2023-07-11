Ten dead from drowning this past weekend

By Lisa Zeffertt • 11 July 2023 • 10:38

AS summer tourism goes into full swing, and soaring temperatures drive locals and tourists to the beaches and pools, the risk of drowning increases. This past weekend,(July 8-10) at least 10 died from drowning in what has been called a “black weekend” including the deaths of two children.

This past weekend was a tragic one for some families, with four deaths registered on Saturday alone, including the death of a four-year-old boy in Oropesa, Toledo, in a private swimming pool. Another child under eight years of age drowned on Sunday in a municipal swimming pool at the Aguas Claras Municipal Sports Centre in Zaragoza.

Three men died in Catalonia on Saturday alone, and throughout the weekend, all the adult drowning victims were between the age of 55 and 89 years of age.

Last year, drowning cases increased by 57 per cent, with 222 drowning deaths compared to 140 deaths in 2021.

Many child drowning cases occur in private swimming pools when families rent a villa and may not exercise precautions or monitor children, especially younger children, that may fall into the swimming pool. The National Association of Child Safety has urged for similar measures such as the Raffarin Law in France of 2003 that obliges private pool owners to erect fencing to fully enclose private pools, reducing drowning cases by 75 per cent.

Practices that may reduce the possibility of drowning include not diving head first in the swimming pool, one of the common causes of drowning due to a misjudgment of depth which may cause loss of consciousness, exercising supervision of children around water, understanding how to recognize rip tides and strong currents, and to use a buddy system, so that swimmers are always accompanied when in the water.

Identifying someone who may be drowning is also highly important for a safe summer at the beach or pool. In movies, people who are drowning are often seen thrashing, waving and shouting. However, in reality, drowning is often quiet and difficult to recognize. A drowning person may gasp or hyperventilate, try to roll onto their back, appear to swim in a particular direction without making any headway or climb an invisible ladder. They are usually unable to call out for help, and as they float vertically, their mouths sink and rise above the water.

Being able to spot the signs of drowning quickly may be key to preventing another tragic incident from happening.