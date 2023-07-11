Thousands swim for multiple sclerosis

By Jo Pugh • 11 July 2023 • 10:58

Thousands took part in the charity swim. Credit: FEM

NEARLY 100,000 swimmers in Catalonia took part in the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of “Get wet for Multiple Sclerosis” on Saturday July 9.

The event was a charity swim organised by the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (FEM) of Barcelona, in which more than 500 swimming pools were used and more than €150,000 was raised.

The campaign named ‘Mulla’t’ aims to raise €300,000 in 2023. The foundation has raised more than €500,000 since its inception. The funds have been used both for research into the disease and to support individuals and families living with MS.

“In the last 30 years, Mulla’t has been key in raising awareness of the reality of people living with multiple sclerosis. Many people have told us that thanks to this initiative they shared their illness, and they have felt the support of the people, of their neighbours, and they are moved when they see that the whole town gets wet for them” explained Rosa Masriera, director of the Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis.

“After 30 years of Mulla’t’s intense care, teaching and research activity, we can now say that multiple sclerosis has undergone a 180 degree change. From zero drugs, we now have 16 treatments, thanks to which we have changed the history of the disease. We still have a lot of work to do. We have to fight against the phenomenon of neurodegeneration, and in this sense, the help of the government and society is essential”, said Dr Xavier Montalban, head of the neurology service at Vall d’Hebron hospital, and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Centre of Catalonia (Cemcat).

British Ambassador joins in

Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador for Spain, tweeted “This year, 2023. There are a thousand ways to help. But get wet!”

Este año 2023 de nuevo #Mójate por la #esclerosismúltiple. Hay mil maneras de ayudar. Pero ¡mójate! pic.twitter.com/qaIMPea6Kl — Hugh Elliott (@HughElliottUK) July 9, 2023

The funds raised in the event will go to support programmes to improve the quality of life of people with multiple sclerosis in its most advanced stages. Despite differing current treatments, in many cases the disease continues to progress and leads to a state of advanced MS, which can significantly affect a persons day to day activity.

“In these situations it is important to be able to support the caregiver and promote rehabilitation as an effective treatment. Likewise, FEM is able to count on social services to respond to the person-centred care model and reverse the existing under funding of care services for physical disabilities. FEM takes into account the different needs of caregivers.

“That is why it has various initiatives to guide, advise and provide emotional support, as well as the creation of spaces for training and information for these people to improve their quality of life”, explained Rosa Masriera.

More than 9,000 people in Catalonia suffer from MS.