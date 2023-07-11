UK government asks for help to increase bee numbers

By Jo Pugh • 11 July 2023 • 16:49

A bee collecting pollen. Credit: Gov.uk

THIS week is Bees’ Needs Week, an annual UK event coordinated by DEFRA. There are thousands of pollinators in the UK, but they are under threat from habitat loss, invasive species, pests and disease and climate change.

Bees’ Needs Week is being held from 10 to 16 July, and brings together beekeepers, community groups, academics and the public by calling upon everyone to take five simple steps to look after bees and help restore the natural world. The five steps include growing more nectar rich flowers, shrubs and trees, allowing patches of garden and land to grow wild, cutting grass less often, not disturbing insect nests and hibernation spots, and thinking carefully about whether to use pesticides.

The government is working alongside charities, businesses and social media groups, as well as schools and universities, to raise awareness of bees and other pollinators. Bees are vital for the ecosystem, ensuring crops can grow and enabling plants to flourish in parks and gardens. They are also fundamental to food production, pollinating crops and contributing more than an estimated £500 million a year to UK farming and food. They are also vital to the wider natural environment, pollinating wildflowers and trees which then in turn support other insects, birds and mammals.

“We simply wouldn’t be able to live without pollinators. These marvellous insects have a unique ability to move pollen between plants which sustains whole ecosystems and creates a resilient food supply for wildlife and people. Everyone can do their part – whether it’s taking part in a count, allowing your garden to grow more wild, or planting more flowers. The actions we take in Bees’ Needs Week and beyond will help give nature a boost and create a better future for all”, said the environment minister, Trudy Harrison.

As part of Bees’ Needs Week, thousands will be taking part in a Flower-Insect-Timed Count (FIT Count) which involves taking ten minutes to observe flowers and insects in good weather before sharing the information on the FIT counts app.

Bees’ Needs Week falls under the ‘National Pollinator Strategy’, a 10 year plan which was published in 2014.It was developed after a thorough review of pollination figures. It sets out how the government, beekeepers, conservation groups, farmers, researchers, industry and the public can work together to improve the status of pollinating insect species in England.

Efforts are also being made to increase Spanish bee numbers

In February 2023, technology giant LG launched an initiative called ‘Smart Green Bees Spain’. LG aims to recover the Iberian bee population in order to achieve an advantageous effect on all the flora of Spain, consequently encouraging the expansion and recovery of ecosystems.

LG launched the scheme with the collaboration of the ‘El Rincón de la Abeja’ beekeepers association, technical partner of the initiative, and artisan beekeepers from the regions of Malaga, Valencia and Barcelona in Spain.

A specific native Spanish bee species, the Apis Mellifera Iberiensis – or the Iberian Bee as it is more commonly known – is experiencing a rapid shrinking of the population in Spain because it is not the most efficient species in honey production, making it less economically attractive to beekeepers. The Smart Green Bee Project notes that the Iberian bee is the only native species compatible with all plant species and is capable of transporting 20% ​​of its pollen weight.

The objective of Smart Green Bees Spain is to reach a nationwide population of 47 million Iberian bees.

So far, the Smart Green Bees Spain project is underway in the regions of Alicante, Barcelona, Guadalajara, Malaga, Valencia and also in Tenerife.

Years of research determined the decline in the bee population was likely attributable to a wide range of inhibiting factors such as pests, diseases, pesticides, toxins, nutritional deficits, habitat loss, effects of climate change, agricultural production intensification, reduced species or genetic diversity, and pollinator or crop management practices.