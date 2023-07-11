UK Robber Takes Legal Action After Being Bitten By Police Dog

By John Ensor • 11 July 2023 • 17:02

Convicted man to sue police. Credit: Zolnierek/Shutterstock.com

A violent thief who stole a motorcycle is taking police to court after he was apprehended and bitten by a police dog.

During a police chase, 24-year-old career criminal, Sonnie Stow sustained a broken leg and an open wound. He later required muscle reconstruction, a skin graft and treatment from a plastic surgeon, writes Hull Live, Tuesday, July 11.

In an effort to bring Stow to a halt, police officers in hull deliberately knocked him off the bike, when he was then repeatedly bitten by one of the force’s dogs. During the hearing in court, it emerged that solicitors acting on behalf of Stow are involved in taking legal action against the force.

Stow and his accomplice, Dawid Kajzer, 18, both from Hull were reported riding around the Orchard Park area on a stolen motorcycle. The pair had earlier been involved in a serious attempted robbery that left a bike owner with a ‘nasty’ leg fracture, that required surgery.

The victim later explained that since the incident he had been left with debilitating anxiety and afraid to use his motorcycle. He also revealed that it was his only means of transport for work, and the injury had left him unable to work.

On the night of the incident, Stow was riding the motorcycle with Kajzer riding pillion. Their erratic driving was deemed by police to be a danger to members of the public. They were observed riding along a footpath and on the wrong side of the road at excess speed.

Police eventually managed to bring the incident to a stop by tactically knocking into the motorcycle. Stow resisted arrest and tried to escape but was brought to ground by a police dog.

Officers involved employed two police dogs. Stow sustained numerous injuries, including a serious bite to his abdomen and others to his upper arms and legs. It was claimed that he would need muscle reconstruction and a skin graft. It was also revealed that solicitors were involved in taking action against the police.

Both men have extensive criminal records, Stow had convictions for 51 previous offences and have previously served a jail term of three years and nine months. Kajzer had convictions for 15 previous offences and had been incarcerated for two years and six months.

This latest judgement has seen, Stow jailed for four-and-a-half years and Kajzer sent to a young offenders’ institution for six years.