Why July 23 is an important date in Spain this year

By Linda Hall • 11 July 2023 • 16:22

SPANISH PARLIAMENT: Change is due after July 23 Photo credit: Pool Moncloa, Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

SPAIN goes to the polls on July 23, five months earlier than expected.

Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, decided to cut his losses by announcing a snap poll after the PSOE’s disastrous results in the May 28 municipal and regional elections.

As well as Sanchez’s face, the posters and billboards in Spain’s streets and squares also show Alberto Nuñez Feijoo (PP), Santiago Abascal (Vox) and Yolanda Diaz (Sumar).

The PP is conservative and Vox is further to its right. The PSOE are socialists while Sumar, a 17-party coalition, is further to its left.

Who should be the next president?

Neither the PP nor the PSOE is likely to obtain an overall majority of at least 176 MPs, so Feijoo must turn to Vox, whose parliamentary seats would allow him to form a government.

The PSOE and Sumar will form a similar alliance.

Although there are other parties, mainly nationalist, the next government will inevitably be a PP-Vox or PSOE-Sumar tandem.

The PP promises a tax reform, will eradicate sexist violence and improve the education system. It is determined to eliminate Sanchismo, Feijoo’s term for Sanchez’s policies, laws and actions which the PP considers “erroneous and anti-constitutional.”

Vox wants a “fiscal revolution” and will repeal the abortion and euthanasia laws. Abascal would centralise a future government with far less power for the autonomous regions, while making it harder for immigrants to acquire Spanish nationality.

The PSOE intends to “consolidate the welfare state”, shorten hospital and specialist waiting lists, provide free transport for the under-24s and free further education for students who consistently pass their exams.

Sumar will build two million homes with affordable rents, pay a children’s allowance of €200 per child up to the age of 18, introduce higher taxes for the rich and help with mortgages for the less well-off. Following outraged reactions, sanctions for purveyors of fake news were dropped as soon as they were announced.

The winner – or winners – will then have a four-year parliamentary term to fulfil their election pledges and promises.