Young British Tourist Found Dead In Hotel Swimming Pool On Portugal’s Algarve

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 21:14

Image of an INEM emergency vehicle in Portugal. Credit: Jsobral/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A 27-year-old British holidaymaker died this Tuesday, July 11, at a hotel on Portugal’s Algarve.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm at the Paraiso Hotel in the popular holiday resort of Albufeira. An unnamed male was discovered floating face down in the water in ‘cardiac arrest’, according to the Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manhã.

Once the alarm was raised, an appliance from the Albufeira Firefighters was reportedly deployed to the location, along with an INEM Emergency and Resuscitation Medical Vehicle with paramedics on board.

Speaking to the newspaper algarveprimeiro.com, the commander of the Albufeira Fire Department, Abel Zua, said that when the operatives arrived at the scene, the victim was already out of the pool with the hotel’s guards carrying out resuscitation manoeuvres.

Despite attempts by first the hotel’s lifeguards and subsequently by the medical personnel to revive him with CPR, the man was finally pronounced dead at the scene by a VMER doctor. It is believed the deceased was on holiday at the hotel with his family.

An investigation has been launched

A full investigation has been launched by the GNR and the Criminal Investigation Nucleus to establish the facts surrounding the incident. A post-mortem will also be carried out at the Instituto Médico Legal in Portimão.

‘The emergency calls that came in described the victim as being in cardiac arrest. When the first emergency responders reached the hotel, lifeguards had already got the man out of the water and were trying to revive him’, a source informed The Sun. They continued: ‘The responders took over but without success. A doctor confirmed him dead at the scene’.

Hotel Paraiso is a four-star facility located on the main road that runs through the centre of Albufeira comprising around 400 holiday apartments, according to its website.

An 11-month-old baby died on the Algarve in May

A tragic incident occurred in the Algarve town of Portimão last May. An 11-month-old British baby died late in the evening of May 19.

The child’s death occurred as the result of a delay in his being transferred to the paediatric department of another facility in the town of Faro, which is less than one hour away by road, according to an official source of the Portuguese news outlet Lusa.

As reported at the time by Diario de Noticias, the delay was allegedly due to no ambulance being available to carry out the transfer. It was also alleged that there was not a doctor available at that time at the Faro hospital.