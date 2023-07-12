Barcelona Warns of High Air Pollution Levels

By Jo Pugh • 12 July 2023 • 14:32
Pollution threat for Barcelona. Credit: Michal Jarmuluk, Pixabay
On Wednesday 12 July, the government of Catalonia activated a warning advising of an episode of air pollution caused by PM10 particles, and Barcelona city council announced measures to reduce levels.
The Atmospheric Pollution Monitoring and Forecasting Network (XVPA) detected high levels of suspended particles with a diametre of less than 10 microns (PM10). Faced with this situation, Barcelona city council proposed a series of recommendations for the public in order to improve the air quality, and not add more suspended particles to the atmosphere.
The authority stated that members of the public are advised to avoid travelling by private vehicle, and to use public transport or make journeys on foot or by bicycle through streets with low traffic levels. If there is no alternative, then car sharing is being promoted. The council asked that drivers start smoothly, drive slowly, use their engine for braking and avoid sudden acceleration.
“Members of the public are recommended to regulate the air conditioning in their homes, and people who are particularly sensitive to the effects of air pollution are advised to move their sports routine to the time of day when the concentrations of pollutants are inferior, like sunset or night time” the warning stated.
The council has also implemented planned actions for high pollution levels, such as watering down streets that bear the most traffic, avoiding the use of leaf blowers and watering pavements to reduce PM10 levels.
Particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter (PM10) are small solid or liquid particles that float in the air. Up to 40 per cent of these particles are generated by vehicle engines, tyres and brakes. The rest comes from construction and demolition dust, and on occasion from Saharan dust clouds.
Jo Pugh
