Carlos Alcaraz Advances to Wimbledon Semi-Finals

By Catherine McGeer • 12 July 2023 • 21:04

Carlos Alcaraz powers through to Wimbledon semi-finals with a straight-sets victory over Holger Rune. Image: Twitter/ @Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz, the rising tennis star from El Palmar in Murcia, secured a convincing victory over Holger Rune in straight sets on Wednesday, July 12, setting himself up for a potential Wimbledon title clash against defending champion, Novak Djokovic. The top seed showcased his exceptional skills on Centre Court, triumphing with a scoreline of 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-4, and earning a spot in the semi-finals where he will face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.

The quarter-final match between the two young talents was tightly contested, with just one break point created in the first set. As expected, the set reached a tie-break, and it was Alcaraz who seized the opportunity to take control. Benefiting from Rune’s double fault, the Spanish prodigy secured a 4/3 lead and went on to win the next three points, clinching the set.

Similar drama unfolded in the second set until Rune faltered in the ninth game, committing an unforced error and gifting Alcaraz a breakpoint. The Spaniard capitalised on the opportunity, delivering a powerful backhand down the line to break his opponent’s serve. Alcaraz then held his own serve with ease, swiftly claiming the second set and establishing a commanding two-set lead.

Using every trick in the book 🪄 Today’s Play of the Day is a moment of @carlosalcaraz magic, presented by @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/C2wvLnZ31Z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2023

In the third set, Alcaraz continued to showcase his dominance, breaking Rune’s serve in the fifth game. Despite a valiant effort from the Danish player, he was unable to overturn the tide. Rune managed to save one match point on his own serve, but it was Alcaraz who emerged victorious, serving out the match and securing his place in his first-ever Wimbledon semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz’s remarkable journey at the All England Club continues as he prepares to face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Set to take place on Friday, July 14, on Centre Court, the match promises to be an enthralling battle between two exceptional talents. Alcaraz, often hailed as the best of his generation, has already etched his name in history, becoming the youngest semi-finalist at Wimbledon in the past 16 years.

Looking ahead, Alcaraz faces a formidable challenge in Medvedev, the world number three. With one more win under his belt this season, the Russian will undoubtedly pose a tough test for the young Spaniard. The two semi-finalists have previously met twice, resulting in a draw. As the anticipation builds, tennis fans eagerly await what promises to be an exhilarating showdown between two extraordinary talents on the Wimbledon stage.