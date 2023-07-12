Dangerous German Fugitive Arrested In Marbella

By Jo Pugh • 12 July 2023 • 10:22

National Police Credit: Julian Prizont Cado/Shutterstock.com

NATIONAL police have arrested a ‘highly dangerous’ German fugitive in Marbella who was subject to a European arrest warrant.

The man was put on the wanted list following an attack on another man in the German city of Augsburg on 19 June 2023. The victim suffered serious injuries, following which the assailant fled the country.

Thanks to intensified international police co-operation, investigators received information from the German authorities about the location of the ‘highly dangerous international fugitive’, who was apparently hiding in Marbella, Malaga province.

After various enquiries, investigators found that the fugitive was staying in a hotel, at which time a surveillance operation was set up to locate and arrest him. On Thursday 29 June, the police managed to arrest the fugitive, who was taken to police headquarters in Marbella to await trial.

The fugitive intended to travel from Spain to the Republic of Lebanon, where an acquaintance had offered him €10,000 to start a new life. His plan was intercepted before he could flee thanks to intensive police investigations, which led to his subsequent arrest.

The arrested man has been transferred to Madrid to await trial at the National High Court. The investigation was carried out by National Police officers in the framework of EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats). Through this framework, European Union Member States, agencies and other EU partners work closely together to tackle major criminal threats through joint operational actions designed to disrupt criminal networks, their structures and business models. The research carried out in this framework has been co-financed by the European Union as part of the support given to member states to combat crime in areas such as cannabis, heroin and cocaine trafficking.

In a statement released on Tuesday 11 July, the National Police said “The individual was wanted for assaulting another person with an extensible defence causing serious injuries.”