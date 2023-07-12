By Jo Pugh • 12 July 2023 • 13:43

AROUND 6,587,000 parcels were sent in Spain in 2022, said a report from the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC), which was published on Tuesday 11 July.

The increase was 1.9 per cent more than in 2021, thanks to a rise in e-commerce activity, while standard mail continued a downward trend with 1,495 million letters sent, 13.7 per cent less than the previous year, and close to a 60 per cent drop compared to 2015.

Almost 1.2 million bills were sent in the post, seven per cent less than 2021. The figures were taken from the 2022 Postal Sector Annual Report, which analyses the activity of around 1,500 operators.

80 per cent of Spaniards did not send or receive letters or packages from individuals. The letters were broadly from service companies (telecommunications, energy or banks) and administrative or judicial notifications. In the case of parcels received by individuals, they came from purchases made over the internet.

The products with the greatest demand were ordinary letters and postcards, and the most popular packages were those with the lightest weight, up to 2 kg.

Correos dominated in the traditional postal segment with 88 per cent of the market share, but in the parcel segment its share fell to 17 per cent. In this segment, the three operators with the most shipments had 53% of the market share.

According to the latest CNMC Household Panel, around 80 per cent of those surveyed did not send or receive any letter to another individual in the six months prior to the survey. The letters received are usually from companies and public administrations. 85 per cent of those surveyed did not send or receive any packages which did not originate from an online purchase. Nearly two out of every ten users who sent packages, stated that the last one corresponded to a return of an internet purchase.

Furthermore, almost two out of three respondents did not visit any post office.