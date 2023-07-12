Gender-based violence or domestic violence?

By Lisa Zeffertt • 12 July 2023 • 22:12

Santiago Abascal President of Vox. Image: VOX Twitter account

What’s in a name? Gender-based violence has been a hot topic in the debates and discourses leading up to Spain’s general election on July 23. Vox, Spain’s far-right party, has been fighting to change the term “gender-based violence” to the blanket term “domestic violence.” So what’s the difference between the two terms?

This debate on language has intensified recently, especially after signing pacts with the People’s Party (PP) in many municipalities where the party does not have sufficient votes to govern.

Vox insists that violence has no gender. Santiago Abascal, the leader of the party, states that “Gender is an ideological concept that we do not share.” They argue that the use of the term “gender violence” is discriminatory because men are not included in the list of victims. He argues that the term should be changed to reframe it as “violence in the intra-family sphere.

However, in Spanish law, the term “domestic violence” means violence perpetrated by anyone in a family against another, and does not encompass the pressing issue of women and children who suffer violence at the hands of men. The term “gender-based violence” includes all violence against women for the fact that they are women, whether the perpetrator is a member of the family or not.

With the release of Vox’s electoral program, they want to go further and “repeal the Law of Gender Violence and any legislation that originates from gender theory” and eliminate the concept of violence against women from the courtrooms. This message goes in stark contrast against the People’s Party message, where Alberto Núñez Feijóo stated that “gender violence exists and every murder of a woman shocks us as a society”.

Gender-based violence laws were first introduced to Spain during the socialist government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2004. The unanimously-approved Comprehensive Law against Gender Violence sought to address “violence directed against women for the very fact of being women,”and was a pioneering piece of legislation in Europe that later set an example for similar laws in countries such as Italy, France, Sweden or Germany. This legislation was also recognized by both the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As a result of this law, the Spanish government also established special courts to deal with cases of gender-based violence and introduced measures that made it easier for women to report these incidences on a toll-free hotline.

Legal experts argue that it is important to distinguish between violence against women, either perpetrated by family members or someone outside the family, and domestic violence which occurs between members within a family in a private sphere. National statistics show that there is a huge difference in figures. In 2022, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) stated that 32,644 women suffered from gender violence. A number that was 8.3% higher than in 2021. On the other hand, 8,151 people were reported to be victims of domestic violence (1.1% lower than the 2021). When you break down the statistics, 4,949 of the cases were women and 3,202 were men.

“Domestic violence” as a catch-all term does not include women who experience violence at the hands of men who are outside the family/spousal relationship, and could be used to deny that gender-based violence is a real and pressing issue in Spain. In 2022 alone, 39 women were killed in cases of gender-based violence.

Vox recognizes that there are cases of violence against women, but does not want to differentiate them as gender-based violence. Santiago Abascal stated in a televised statement on Antena 3 on Monday, July 10, that the Comprehensive Law on Gender Violence “has served to criminalize men” and “does not protect women”, because “the number of women killed does not decrease with this law”.

Spain’s gender-based violence law has been challenged more than 200 times in court, on the grounds that men experienced too much difficulty in defending themselves from unfounded accusations and that it violated the principle of equality. However, its constitutionality was upheld by Spain’s Constitutional Court in 2008.

Critics argue that all the debate over terminology has real-life consequences, and could lead to a decrease in financing for initiatives such as women’s centres and instruments for the protection of women who experience violence, meaning a step backwards for women’s rights in Spain.