Government Approves 40,000 Jobs

By Lisa Zeffertt • 12 July 2023 • 12:25

Image - Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / La Moncloa

The Government green lights nearly 40,000 public employment positions, including 2,500 in a bid to improve the Social Security system.

The Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, announces that 27,246 open access posts and another 12,328 posts for internal promotion have been allocated for the General State Administration, the National Police, Guardia Civil and Armed Forces through a Public Employment Offer (OEP) for 2023.

This exceptional push for employment offers a total of 39,574 posts, 16% more than in 2022. The offer was approved by the UGT and CSIF Unions and launched just 12 days before the snap elections.

69 per cent of the posts will be open to the public, with the aim of replacing the 18,621 positions that were lost in 2022 due to retirement and an ageing workforce. The new initiative will also create an additional 8,625 jobs that are open to the public, on top of replacing previous positions.

Most of the applications will be for positions in the General State Administration (AGE) corresponding to 29,818 jobs out of the total figure. The rest will be distributed as follows: 2,833 posts in the National Police, 2,875 in the Guardia Civil, and another 2,141 in the Armed Forces. The remaining 1,907 posts will be assigned to strengthen the Administration of Justice.

Within the open access Public Employment Offer for 2023, 2,500 posts will be dedicated to the management of Social Security entities for citizen care and in-person services. 600 posts have been assigned to develop the Information Systems and Technologies Department (ICT).

In 2022, 10,636 positions were approved, and this year demonstrates the Government’s commitment to creating more employment opportunities. Montero states, “There is an objective need to strengthen a workforce that has been weakened by years of cuts and zero replacement rates applied by previous governments”, and the Minister reiterates the goal of a 110 per cent replacement rate, meaning that for every 100 jobs lost, 110 will be created. This optimistic bid to create new employment is a welcome opportunity, as government jobs have been few and far between in recent years and the official state exams are notoriously difficult to pass.

Applications for these employment positions must be submitted before December 31, 2023. The entrance examination phase for the official state exams will last a maximum of nine months and will comprise four exams.