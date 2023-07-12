Government Approves Plan for Homeless

By Lisa Zeffertt • 12 July 2023 • 12:40

Image - Victoriano Izquierdo / Unsplash /

Due to recent global and national events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, stagnant wages and a struggling economy, many people are facing the threat of homelessness. Currently, according to the INE, the Spanish National Statistics Institute, there were 28,552 homeless people registered in 2022, 7,277 of whom are living rough on the streets.

On Tuesday, July 11, the government green-lighted a seven-year plan to reduce the number of homeless people in Spain by 95 per cent. This plan is part of the National Strategy to fight homelessness, establishing a framework for action until 2030 to gradually approve policies that will prevent rising homelessness and ensure better protections for those living on the streets.

Isabel Rodríguez, the Ministry spokesperson for the Government, said, “There are faces behind the data”, she pointed out that the figure of 28,552 homeless people was equivalent to the population of Seseña (Castilla-La Mancha) or Candelaria (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

Shockingly, the homeless population of Spain is made of up people under 45 years of age, 40 per cent of whom have not had fixed accommodation for more than three years. 76.7 per cent are men.

For every 100,000 inhabitants in Spain, there are 86.6 per cent who are homeless. The greatest number of homeless people reside in Ceuta (391.4), followed by the Basque Country (315.9), and the areas of Spain with the lowest registered number of homeless people are Catalunya, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia, with numbers below 49.

The most common causes of homelessness in Spain include those seeking refuge and asylum, people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and women who are victims of domestic violence.

The objective of this measure is to offer a “comprehensive and coordinated” response to the situation, and a coordinated approach from all public administrations. The government announced the collaboration of the ministries of Health, Equality, Interior, Inclusion, Labour and Economic Affairs; as well as a plan to work closely with different autonomous through the Delegate Commission of the Territorial Council of Social Services and the System for Autonomy and Dependency Care as well as Third Sector entities.

Of the 28,552 registered homeless people in Spain, 7,277 were living on the streets, while another 11,498 people were living in shelters and reception centres, and 9,778 in social housing dedicated to homeless people.

The ambitious plan seeks to reduce the number of homeless people by 2028 and provide homeless people in Spain with a brighter future.