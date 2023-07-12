Hitting The Right Notes: TAPAS Performing Arts Serves Up Musical Feast In Alhaurin

By Betty Henderson • 12 July 2023 • 16:01

TAPAS' Lennon and McCartney was the perfect summer showcase. Photo credit: TAPAS

A PACKED crowd was treated to an enchanting showcase of Beatles classics at The Andalucian Performing Arts Society’s (TAPAS) summer finale on Friday, July 7.

TAPAS’ event paid tribute to the legendary Merseyside foursome, and in particular, super songwriters, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The TAPAS choir, under the direction of Musical Director James Burn, performed soulful ballads and rock anthems that transported the audience back in time to the golden days of the Fab Four.

TAPAS assembled an exciting lineup of supporting performers, including Tony Whitehouse, Brian Piccolo, Helen Rush, and Zion Ulie, to complement the choir’s performance. After the choir’s performance, DJ Gary Ross took to the stage and kept the party going until late into the night.

The event took place at choir member Brian Picolo’s home in Alhaurin El Grande, who generously opened up his home and beautiful garden for the evening.

Guests were treated to a fabulous cava reception, delicious canapés, and a mouthwatering summer buffet prepared by Anita Jordan.

The concert was also a charity initiative to support TAPAS’ charity partner, Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas, based in Coin. Guests who attended the event were extremely generous and TAPAS managed to raise a considerable amount for the charity, although the final amount hasn’t yet been announced.

TAPAS society thanked everyone who bought tickets, as the funds raised will go towards supporting the Asociacion Huellas Terapéuticas.

After the event, TAPAS announced that the performing arts group will now take their summer break until the end of August.

TAPAS invites new members to join them in their 2023 season, which runs into their 20th anniversary year next year.

The group welcomes anyone who is interested in singing with the choir or helping with events, and they encourage new ideas and expertise.

The society believes that all these activities are good for mental and physical health, something that was missed during the pandemic.

TAPAS has always been known for its fabulous choir, but they offer many other interesting activities. These include singing and performing together, dancing, social events, raising money for local charities, pétanque, ladies lunches, coffee mornings, walking groups, outings, and excursions.

Membership to TAPAS costs just €12 per year, making it an accessible and affordable way to participate in fun, social activities.

More information about TAPAS can be found on their website here.