Inditex chairwoman Marta Ortega cites the magic of Inditex

By Linda Hall • 12 July 2023 • 14:00

INDITEX RESULTS: Chairwoman Marta Ortega and the board praise ‘incredible work’ Photo credit: Inditex.com

INDITEX shareholders approved the company’s 2022 results and payment of a €1.20 share dividend at the Annual General Meeting on July 11.

They also voted in favour of setting the number of Inditex directors at 10 and re-elected Inditex’s founder Amancio Ortega Gaona, aged 87, as the company’s proprietary director.

The 2022 and early 2023 figures were the result of the “incredible work” carried out by the company’s teams, said Ortega Gaona’s daughter, Marta Ortega Perez, who is now Inditex chairwoman.

Ortega’s address to the meeting, which was held at the company’s headquarters in Arteixo (La Coruña), was streamed on the Inditex website.

“The magic of Inditex lies within our team and our values, which are heavily influenced by self-imposed high standards,” she said during the meeting. “The future is not predetermined and we must never forget that.”

Inditex was close-knit, like a family where successes were celebrated together but mistakes taken on board “as if they were one’s own”. Ortega added.

The fashion chain, which owns the Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho labels, amongst others, reported a €4.13 billion profit in the fiscal year that ended on January 31, a 27 per cent increase on 2022.

Turnover grew by 17.5 per cent to €32.569 million despite 2022’s economic turbulence and the sale of Inditex’s operation inside Russia, which cost the group €230 million.

The first quarter of 2023 was even better, Ortega said: “In these months we have faced challenges that have been overcome thanks to the magic of Inditex.”

During the meeting, Inditex chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras announced the group’s new sustainability targets.

By 2030, 100 per cent of the textiles that Inditex uses would have a lower environmental impact, Garcia Maceiras said. Forty per cent would be manufactured via conventional recycling processes, approximately 25 per cent would be new generation fibres, while a further 25 per cent would come from organic or environmentally-friendly agriculture.