Malaga Issues Red Alert Today

By John Ensor • 12 July 2023 • 11:52

Rhizostoma Luteum. Credit: infomedusa.es

A red alert is expected to be issued today for extreme temperatures and also a possible risk of jellyfish.

Wednesday, July 12 will see a red alert issued as temperatures soar, with the possibility of jellyfish on the beaches of Málaga, according to Malaga Hoy.

The Costa del Sol and the Valle del Guadalhorce could see temperatures in excess of 42 degrees today, triggering a red alert warning from the State Agency of Meteorology in the province of Malaga.

In addition, there is the arrival of the dreaded Terral (sea breeze) from the west, which will be felt today making the temperature rise above 40 degrees, with orange and red alerts throughout the province.

On top of this, it is believed that there may be a possible emergence of jellyfish on the coast of Málaga, particularly the species Rhizostoma Lateum, which can weigh up to 40 kilograms.

Despite its size although the danger is reportedly low. The mobile app Infomedusa.es points out that the sting of this species is of lower incidence in comparison with other smaller ones, they release a kind of transparent mucus full of stinging cells that can travel through the water.

Infomedusa points out that ‘if the mucus touches parts of the body where the skin is thin and more sensitive, such as thighs or genitals, it can result in heat and discomfort and a slight itching when getting out of the water, without any physical contact with the animal.’

For anyone entering the water the advice is to wear a protective suit. When swimming or diving in areas where jellyfish stings are possible, wear a wetsuit or protective clothing.

It is also a good idea to wear protective footwear, as stings can also occur when walking in shallow water.

One of the best options is to find out about the conditions. Talk to lifeguards, local people or local health department officials before swimming or diving in coastal waters.