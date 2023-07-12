By Anna Ellis • 12 July 2023 • 13:40

Nearly 130 million passengers walk through Aena's doors in six months. Image: Toniflap / Shutterstock.com

Airports in the Aena network in Spain closed the first half of the year with almost 130 million passengers walking through their doors.

The network hit a grand total of 129,447,124 travellers, a figure which represents an increase of 23.4 per cent compared with the same period in 2022 and 1.2 per cent compared with 2019.

The number of operations recorded between January and June was 1,130,758, which is 10.5 per cent more than in the first six months of last year and 0.5 per cent more than in 2019.

Regarding the transport of cargo, airports in the Aena network handled 507,543 tonnes, up 2.8 per cent from the first half of 2022 and 1.6 per cent above the figure for the same period of 2019.

As for the data from June, airports in the Aena network recorded a total of 26,504,920 passengers, which is 9 per cent more than in the same month of 2022 and 2.8 per cent less than in 2019.

Demand in June remained high as demonstrated by high occupancy levels, which exceeded 88 per cent and were above 2019 levels and the levels recorded in the first few months of 2023, which were around 85 per cent.

In June, airlines reduced their flight schedules, more so than in April and May, while in July, the schedule is similar to that for the same month of 2019.

In June, 219,952 aircraft movements were managed, exceeding the 2022 figures by 3.9 per cent (2.6 per cent less than in 2019); and 83,051 tonnes of cargo were transported, up 3.7 per cent from June last year and an increase of 7.4 per cent compared with 2019.

Of the total travellers recorded in June, 26,443,843 were commercial passengers. Of these, 18,142,980 passengers travelled on international flights, up 10 per cent from June 2022. Meanwhile, 8,300,863 passengers travelled on domestic flights, 6.9 per cent more than the same month last year.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in June with 5,134,856, representing an increase of 13.1 per cent compared with June of last year.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,462,889 (+9.8 per cent compared with 2022); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,807,844 (+2.5 per cent); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,179,575 (+14.3 per cent); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,505,989 (+12 per cent); Ibiza Airport, with 1,196,904 (+3.8 per cent); and Gran Canaria Airport, with 988,845 passengers (+6.7 per cent).

As for the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in June was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 32,618 (+6.5 per cent compared with 2022), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 28,264 flights (+6.1 per cent); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 26,361 (-0.1 per cent); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 15,447 (+9.8 per cent); Ibiza Airport, with 10,599 (-1.4 per cent); Gran Canaria Airport, with 9,569 (+6.6 per cent); and Alicante-Elche Airport, with 9,454 landings and takeoffs, which is 6.9 per cent more than in June 2022.

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 51,363 tonnes, up 12.5 per cent from the same month of 2022. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 12,603 tonnes (-4.6 per cent compared with 2022); Vitoria Airport, with 6,458 tonnes (-2.6 per cent); and Zaragoza Airport, which recorded 5,922 tonnes (-22.4 per cent).