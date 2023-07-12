Petrol still going strong as Renault and Geely join forces

By Linda Hall • 12 July 2023 • 15:40

RENAULT CHAIRMAN: Luca de Meo announced €7 billion joint venture with Geely Photo credit: Renault Group

CAR manufacturers Renault and Geely announced a €7 billion joint venture to build engines for hybrid and petrol-powered vehicles.

Renault and Chinese firm Geely, which owns Volvo and holds shares in Aston Martin and Mercedes, intend to produce an annual five million internal combustion, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines and transmissions.

The newly-formed company will focus on becoming the leader in next-generation hybrid and “highly efficient powertrain” solutions to meet worldwide demand in the years to come, a Renault statement announced.

The company will supply engines and other components to several global brands, including Volvo, Nissan and Mitsubishi, as well as for Renault and Geely’s own vehicles.

The initiative, providing work for around 19,000 people with 17 factories and five research and development centres located in three continents, would have an expected annual revenue of €15 billion, according to a Reuters report in March this year.

The initial organisation will establish two centres in charge of the respective operations, with Renault based in Madrid and Geely in Hangzhou Bay on the East China Sea.

An executive team will be based at the new company’s headquarters which Renault revealed would, in principle, be located in the UK in order to consolidate operations, and define future plans.

As long ago as last January, Reuters reported that the Saudi Arabian Oil Group (Aramco) was in “advanced discussions” with Renault and Geely to acquire a stake of up to 20 per cent in the still-unnamed company.

The oil companies have been working with vehicle manufactures to develop sustainable fuels and hydrogen engines for some time now, but a deal with the Renault-Geely company would make Aramco the first major oil producer to invest in the car business.

“Facing today’s automotive challenges, no one can claim to have all the solutions, alone,” Renault chairman Luca de Meo said. “Coming up with breakthrough innovations requires combining expertise and assets.”