Police Arrest Seven Following Text Message Scam

By Jo Pugh • 12 July 2023 • 10:03
€100,000 was scammed through text messaging. Credit: Policia Nacional
The members of the highly professional organisation had the knowledge and technical resources to impersonate the telephone and website of a large number of companies, mostly in the banking sector, but also energy and parcel delivery companies. The cyber criminals sent mass SMS messages to victims alerting them to a security problem in their online accounts and encouraging them to resolve it by clicking on a link that redirected them to a fraudulent website created by them. The criminals then phoned their victims purporting to be bank employees and pretending to be helping them, in order to obtain their credentials and divert funds in favour of the organisation. On the phishing website – which in its format, text and content almost perfectly simulated that of the bank – the victims were asked for the necessary credentials to enter their online banking, such as ID and password. Once the gang had obtained the customer’s details, they used the ‘vishing’ technique of phoning victims posing as bank employees to make them believe that they were helping them to resolve the supposed security problem with their account. During this process, they tricked them into giving them the codes included in the text messages they received during the call, which were in fact the confirmation codes needed to overcome the two-factor authentication security systems of the online accounts. In this way they took control of victims bank accounts and diverted the victims’ money to the organisations accounts.
Investigations carried out revealed that part of the profits were invested in indoor marijuana plantations. Finally, the leaders of the criminal organisation hid, diverted and laundered most of the profits through the purchase of crypto-currencies on various platforms or exchanges. On these crypto-asset exchange platforms, they carried out a multitude of transactions with the sole purpose of making it difficult to trace the money and identify the real perpetrators of the scams.
The investigation began as a result of several complaints from victims who stated that unauthorised money transfers had been made from their bank accounts. Thanks to the investigations carried out by specialised agents of the Central Cybercrime Unit, it was possible to establish the true final destination of the swindled money and detect the patterns that made up the structure of the criminal network.
They offered “crime as a service” to other organisations. Police also detected that on occasions the gang moved temporarily to other parts of the country, in order to operate from different geographical locations to make it difficult to locate them The investigation showed that this was a highly professionalised organisation. Its members had the knowledge and technical resources to impersonate a large number of companies. Finally, in the execution phase of the operation, the agents arrested seven members of the organisation and located the nerve and operational centre of the network from where they prepared and committed the scams.
As a result of the searches, several laptops were seized whose traffic was masked to avoid being traced, a large number of mobile phones and SIM cards, a multitude of bank cards and “ledger” devices for storing crypto-currencies. In addition, they located a marijuana plantation and seized 74 plants. On Monday 7 July, seven people were arrested and are awaiting charges. Among the arrests made was that of the leader of the organisation who, in addition to directing the dismantled criminal organisation, offered “crime as a service” tools to other organisations to which he sold computer applications specifically designed for committing scams.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
