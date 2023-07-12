RSPCA Names West Midlands As A Dog Fighting Hotspot

By Jo Pugh • 12 July 2023 • 11:17

Many dogs suffer from terrible injuries. Credit: RSPCA

THE Special Operations Unit of the RSPCA has named the West Midlands as a hot spot for illegal dog fighting.

RSPCA dog fighting expert and chief inspector of the charity’s Special Operations Unit, Ian Muttitt, told the Birmingham Mail “Our figures show that in the past four years the RSPCA has uncovered and dealt with 59 incidents of dog fighting in the West Midlands alone. It’s staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years, which most people would consider consigned to history, is still so rife.”

The cruel blood sport often sees animals that lose or refuse to fight barbarically killed. The animal charity highlighted the issue as part of its Cancel Out Our Cruelty campaign which launched on Monday 10 July.

The charity said the dog fighting world was a “dark and secretive place” and revealed animals could be forced to go head-to-head anywhere from an inner-city warehouse to a rural farm. However, it warned people against approaching those believed to be involved in the violent blood sport, insisting suspicions should be reported via its cruelty hotline or to the police. Sadly, many of the dogs used are never found, and those rescued are often found to be banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act and cannot legally be re-homed.

“Signs of dog fighting can vary, but if you notice a dog with lots of scars on its face, front legs, hind legs and thighs, or with puncture wounds and mangled ears – this could be a sign of dog fighting and should be reported to the RSPCA or the police. Other suspicious activity includes dogs being hidden away in outbuildings or kennels of sight and not exercised in public”, Muttitt told the Birmingham Mail.

The Special Operations Unit – or SOU – is made up of 21 staff, including investigating officers, case officers and a research and intelligence team.