Teen Arrested At Dublin Airport With Cannabis Valued At Over Half A Million

By John Ensor • 12 July 2023 • 10:38

Cannabis haul found in luggage. Credit: Revenue.ie

Earlier this week a young man was detained in Dublin with a staggering amount of cannabis hidden in his luggage.

On Sunday, July 9, Revenue authorities at Dublin Airport seized a total of 32.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis worth an estimated street value of €650,000.

Cannabis Seizure At Airport

Customs officers stopped the passenger as part of a risk profiling exercise. Upon searching the man’s luggage it was discovered that it was packed with drugs which were concealed in vacuum-packed packages.

The unnamed man, believed to be in his late teens was arrested by An Garda Síochána following his arrival off a direct flight from Los Angeles.

Reports confirm that he was detained overnight under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a North Dublin Garda Station.

The man appeared at a sitting of Court 4 of the Criminal Court of Justice yesterday, while investigators continued their work.

Illegal Cigarette Smuggling

In a separate incident also on Sunday morning, during a search of a cargo vessel at the Belview Bulk Terminal, Port of Waterford, Revenue officers seized approximately 22,400 cigarettes.

The Liberian-registered ship had travelled from Greece to Ireland. The cigarettes, which were labelled ‘Winston Blue’ and ‘Asos’, have an estimated value of almost €18,000, with an estimated loss to the Exchequer of around €13,850.

Parcel Containing Cocaine

And on Monday, July 10, in another successful risk profiling operation, Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Athlone, Co Westmeath, seized 2kgs of cocaine with a potential street value of €140,000.

The package had been sent from the Netherlands and was on its way to an address in Northern Ireland.

Drugs Bust In Wexford

And finally, on Tuesday, July 11, a 30-year-old female in her 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána following a joint intelligence-led operation, in County Wexford.

The operation included Ireland’s Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the New Ross Detective Unit.

Approximately 2.6kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €52,000 were confiscated