There’s No Need For Nationalisation, Beleaguered Thames Water Insists

By Linda Hall • 12 July 2023 • 12:00

THAMES WATER: 15 million clients in London and southeast England Photo credit: Thames Water

THAMES WATER has succeeded in raising £750 million (€879.7 million) from shareholders.

Last month there were rumours that the company, which provides water and sewage services for 15 million people in London and southeast England, could enter special administration.

Cathryn Ross, who took over as interim co-chief executive following Sarah Bentley’s surprise departure in June, insisted in a BBC interview that nationalisation “was not on the cards.”

Thames Water had not pulled off plans to secure a hoped-for £1 billion (€1.17 billion) lifeline, Ross said, although its £4.4 billion cash pile (€5.16 billion) was “absolutely enough” to cover costs for 2023, 2024 “and into the future.”

Shareholders agreed to provide the cash injection on the understanding that specific conditions were met. These included a business plan to support “a more focused turnaround.”

Outgoing chairman Ian Marchant pointed out that the £750 million lifeline was still the biggest equity support package yet seen in the UK’s water industry.

Nevertheless, another £2.5 billion (€2.93 billion) will be required by 2030 as the company takes steps to buttress its finances, shareholders learnt.

Thames Water, owned by a consortium of pension groups and foreign funds, has met censure for polluting rivers with raw sewage and failing to repair leaking pipes.

The company was recently fined £3.3 million (€3.86 million) for pumping millions of litres of sewage into East Sussex waterways in 2017.

Meanwhile, at a time when Thames Water has paid huge dividends to shareholders and generous salaries to its executives, the company has accumulated a £14 billion (€16.4 billion) debt.

Ross, who previously ran the water industry’s regulator, Ofwat, acknowledged that this was a “large sum” but argued that the company’s level of indebtedness was its lowest in 10 years.

Thames Water revenues rose 4 per cent to £2.3 billion (€2.7 billion) in 2022 but losses reached £82.6 million (€96.87 million) owing to increased operating costs. Rising interest rates had led to higher financing charges on its debt, coinciding with a pressing need to invest in infrastructure.

“This has been a challenging year,” Ross and co-chief executive Alastair Cochrane admitted.