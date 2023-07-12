Train Hit Car at Level Crossing

By Lisa Zeffertt • 12 July 2023 • 14:31
Image - Marcelo / Unsplash /
One dead and two seriously injured as train hits a car at a level crossing in Lugo.
A train hit a car with three occupants at a level crossing without barriers in Recimil, Lugo at 9 am on July 12. A call to emergency services came into 112 Galicia, sent from the “eCall” system in the passenger car. The crash resulted in the death of a 21-year-old from León, and left two other passengers seriously injured passengers who were transported to Lucus Augusti Hospital (HULA).
The devastating accident occurred on the railway between A Coruña and Lugo, at 423,800 kilometres. Services between A Coruña and Palencia remain suspended as emergency services, the Guardia Civil, National Police, local police and firefighters tend to the scene of the accident.
According to Renfe, all train passengers and the train driver are all unharmed. A bus was deployed to take the passenger to the nearest station. The Galician government delegate, Pedro Blanco, expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased and conveyed his hope that the two seriously injured passengers would make a swift recovery.
In general, train travel is very safe. 2020 had the lowest record of train accidents to date, due to fewer travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, there were 23 deaths, and normally the number of deaths caused by train accidents is under the number of 28 annually.
The most serious accident in Spain’s recent history was the derailment of a train in Madrid that resulted in the deaths of 80 passengers. The trial was held recently in February 2023 where it was ruled that the train driver was responsible for the accident, as he was on the phone at the time the train derailed. Francisco Garzón, the driver of the train, was charged with the sole responsibility and may face up to four years in prison for 80 homicides and 145 injuries due to serious professional negligence.





