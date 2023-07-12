Train Hit Car at Level Crossing

One dead and two seriously injured as train hits a car at a level crossing in Lugo.

A train hit a car with three occupants at a level crossing without barriers in Recimil, Lugo at 9 am on July 12. A call to emergency services came into 112 Galicia, sent from the “eCall” system in the passenger car. The crash resulted in the death of a 21-year-old from León, and left two other passengers seriously injured passengers who were transported to Lucus Augusti Hospital (HULA).

The devastating accident occurred on the railway between A Coruña and Lugo, at 423,800 kilometres. Services between A Coruña and Palencia remain suspended as emergency services, the Guardia Civil, National Police, local police and firefighters tend to the scene of the accident.

According to Renfe, all train passengers and the train driver are all unharmed. A bus was deployed to take the passenger to the nearest station. The Galician government delegate, Pedro Blanco, expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased and conveyed his hope that the two seriously injured passengers would make a swift recovery.