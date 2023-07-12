Violent ‘Blood’ Gang Broken Up By Guardia Civil

By John Ensor • 12 July 2023 • 14:57

Guardia Civil arrest gang members Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

A violent organised crime gang known as ‘Blood’ has been dismantled by the Guardia Civil.

The Blood gang, based in the southern part of the province of Segovia, northwest of Madrid has been dismantled, with its leader and six others arrested by officers of the Guardia Civil according to a report published today, Wednesday, July 12.

In a multi-force operation the Guardia Civil, along with the National Police, arrested seven people in the Segovian towns of Los Ángeles de San Rafael, El Espinar, and San Rafael on July 4 for their alleged participation in crimes of coercion, threats and membership of a criminal organisation.

In addition, the youths are alleged to have committed numerous violent crimes against people, participating in fights against members of rival gangs and robberies with force in vehicles and homes.

Guardia Civil officers began the investigation in April when they became aware of a series of altercations and criminal acts perpetrated by a group of youths who were causing a social disturbance among the residents of different towns in the province of Segovia. The one in charge advertised himself as the leader of a violent gang with criminal aims.

It later transpired that the leader, now under arrest, is a young man who moved from the city of Madrid to the town of Los Ángeles de San Rafael, Segovia. Initially, it was with the intention of hiding from a rival gang that was targeting him.

However, once he had relocated, he followed the orders of the Blood gang which operated at a national level. He began to recruit new members in order to integrate them into the gang and create a violent group of his own.

These recruitment activities were mainly carried out in schools and high schools, as well as youth sports centres and parks. The leader also used his social media profiles to advocate the use of violence against rival gang members. Once new members joined the gang, they were forced to create profiles in order to achieve greater notoriety among other youths in the area.

The leader led the group in committing different criminal acts in the area, mainly robberies, and aggressive behaviour that were carried out in an organised and violent way, threatening members who refused to participate in it.

The way violent youth gangs operate is that their members are given the false promise of achieving a status of greater power within the organization and having protection from the rest of the members and a strong feeling of belonging.

New recruits are induced or even forced under threats by senior members to commit illegal activities. The age range for recruitment was mainly among young people, who are more vulnerable and make up the lower echelons of the gang.

The police spent several months of investigation gathering evidence. Thanks to police efforts the violent group has been disbanded. Incidentally, the English name they adopted, ‘Blood,’ is also an acronym for ‘Brotherly Love Overcomes Oppression and Destruction.’

This origins of the gang go back to 1972 in the US city of Los Angeles. Decades later, the idea spread across Europe. Like other violent youth gangs, they form organized and highly hierarchical groups, or ‘blocks.’

The members of Blood use their own distinctive symbols such as specific brands of clothing or the use of black and red. They wear bandanas, necklaces and bracelets with which they show their commitment and position within the group.