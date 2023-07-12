Wife Of Huw Edwards Issues Statement

By John Smith • 12 July 2023 • 19:47

Huw Edwards is now in hospital Credit: The National Churches Trust CC

THE mystery of the identity of the BBC presenter accused of inappropriate behaviour with a 17-year-old which continued for a further three years has now been revealed.

In a statement released to the PA news agency today, July 12, Vicky Flind, the wife of BBC news reader Huw Edwards said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters; he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

To many it will come as a great surprise that this well-respected newscaster and journalist, reportedly on a BBC salary of £430,000 a year is the person involved but it will at least end hurtful speculation on social media where numerous personalities have been ‘outed’ spuriously by those who had no inside knowledge of the matter.

Shortly before this statement was issued, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police indicated that there appeared no grounds to justify investigating whether a criminal offence had taken place but it is clear that the revelations will no doubt spell the end of the 61-year-olds TV career.