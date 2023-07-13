Almeria: 3,055 kgs of Hash Confiscated

By Lisa Zeffertt • 13 July 2023 • 12:33

Image - Guardia Civil / Guardia Civil

3,055 kilos of hashish and 60,000 euros in cash, 30 vehicles, a submachine gun, six pistols, bulletproof vests, military tactical material, chain spikes for police vehicles, Molotov cocktails, explosives and three drug-trafficking vessels have been seized as the violent drug-smuggling ring was busted in Almeria today, July 13.

The Rifeño gang was renowned as one of Almeria’s most violent gangs, and on Thursday, July 13, the Guardia Civil staged a raid which resulted in the arrest of 31 people, 19 of which have now been arrested pre-trial. The gang mainly trafficked hashish and 3,055 kilos of hash were confiscated, as well as a number of illegal weapons and explosives, including Molotov cocktails, bulletproof vests, tactical military gear, chains for neutralising police vehicles, a submachine gun, six pistols and equipment for forging documents.

Operation Palma began in July 2020 and was carried out by the Organized Crime and Anti-drug Team of the Civil Guard in Almeria. The operation began when a drug stash was discovered on El Palmer beach, in the Enix municipality, smuggled on shore along the Almeria coastline via speedboats. Over the three years of the investigation, seven stashes were discovered and traced to the gang leader, nicknamed the Rifeño, a renowned drug trafficker in the region.

The top-level gang members lived a life of luxury in high-end building developments in Roquetas de Mar, where many of their activities continued undetected by neighbours or police.

Six police searches in the first phase of Operation Palma led to six raids on homes and resulted in the arrest of eight gang members, and the seizure of 60,000 euros, firearms and vehicles, including tasers and bulletproof vests. Eight workshops and industrial buildings were raided in Huércal de Almería, Vícar and Almería capital.

Two gang members went on the run and were later arrested in Melilla and Barcelona. One of the members had been trying to sell explosives on the black market to criminal organisations.

Operation Palma concluded with the arrest of 31 people, a total of 3,055 kilos of hashish, and 30 vehicles including luxury cars, and boats used for drug smuggling operations, as well as weapons and explosives.