Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • 13 July 2023 • 11:18

THE IVY: The original London restaurant which is now a chain Photo credit: CC/Philafrenzy

Tipping point EMPLOYEES at The Ivy restaurant chain complained that they are losing out after Troia UK Restaurants, part-owned by billionaire restaurateur and fashion tycoon Richard Caring, has cut their share of the service charge. The modification came into force once the legal minimum wage rose in April, the Unite union said.

Helping hand SPAIN’S National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) launched proceedings against renewable energy company, Ecoener, maintaining that it helped two company executives to acquire shares when the company was floated in April 2021. Ecoener has since insisted that only “ minimal” sums of money were involved.

Dead letters HM Revenue & Customs office has had to create a special taskforce to deal with letters that are still unanswered after a year. The new team will tackle the backlog of more than 37,000 items pieces of correspondence that are at least 10 months old to prevent the accumulation reaching the 12-month stage.

Digi prodigy DIGI COMMUNICATIONS’ board of directors will propose a dividend of 1 Romanian leu per share (approximately €0.2) at the August 18 annual general meeting. The parent company’s dividends have grown in recent years, thanks to Digi Spain which has become a telecoms leader owing to its “aggressive” tariffs.

Living dead ZOMBIE companies, which formerly avoided bankruptcy through cheap borrowing costs, are now under pressure and unlikely to survive rising interest rates. Insolvency specialists Begbies Traynor, whose revenues climbed 11 per cent to £121.8 million (€142.1) last year, predicted that practically all would fail within 18 months.

Charged up ANFAC, Spain’s vehicle manufacturers’ association, Anfac, is working on proposals to improve the Moves III subsidies plan introduced to boost electric car purchase. It was a great programme, Anfac said, but because it was “enormously complex”, the association was contacting political parties in hopes of introducing a “much more efficient substitute” when Moves III ends on December 2023.

Selling up THE US real estate investment firm AEW is putting 22 Carrefour supermarkets up for sale in an operation that is expected to top €120 million. The majority are located in Madrid and Cataluña and some, which are open 24 hours a day, seven days as week have an “enormous turnover” according to real estate sources.

Uber fast WAITROSE has joined forces with Uber Eats in a deal that will deliver grocery orders in just 20 minutes. Available at present for online London shoppers in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, Clerkenwell, St Katharine Docks and Greenwich, the service will extend to more than 200 stores throughout the UK by the end of August.

Cobham breakup BRITISH defence group Cobham’s fragmentation continued as its US private equity owners sold the company’s Aerospace Communications division to French firm Thales in a £850 million (€993.25 million) deal. The Paris-based company, which has been part of the Cobham group since 1989, makes aircraft antennas and communication systems and expects revenues of £154 million (€180 million) this year.

Stat of the week: €1.45 BILLION in record sales for the Catalan-based fashion group Mango during the first six months of 2023, showing a 20 per cent increase on the same period last year.