Despite Fuel Prices Increasing This Week In Spain They Remain Lower Than The EU Average

By Chris King • 13 July 2023 • 23:52

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

The average price of fuel increased again at petrol station forecourts across Spain this week.

According to the EU’s Weekly Oil Bulletin published this Thursday, July 13, petrol has risen by 0.12 per cent to stand at an average of €1,593/litre. Diesel went up to €1,439/litre, an increase of 0.14 per cent.

With these current prices, filling an average 55-litre tank with diesel would cost a motorist around €79.14. That is in comparison to the €100 it cost this time last year, a price that also included the government’s 20 cents per litre discount.

The same procedure to fill a tank with petrol will cost around €87.60, some €15 cheaper than the €103 in the same period of 2022.

Diesel has now been cheaper than petrol in Spain for 21 consecutive weeks. Compared to the first week of 2023, without the 20-cent discount applied by the Government last year, petrol has registered an increase of 0.64 per cent, while diesel is 13.3 per cent cheaper.

With summer upon us, fuel increases are not such good news with many families probably planning to set off by car on trips to coastal areas of the country.

Fuel costs depend on multiple factors

In this context, a barrel of Brent – a reference in Europe – was trading above $80, while the American Texas was trading at around $76.

Fuel prices depend on multiple factors, such as their specific prices (independent of that of oil), the evolution of crude oil, taxes, the cost of raw materials and logistics, and gross margins.

In addition, the evolution in the price of crude oil is not transferred directly to fuel prices, but rather with a time lag.

Fuel in Spain is still cheaper than in the EU and the Eurozone

At today’s levels, the price of 95 unleaded petrol in Spain remains below the average for the European Union, where it stands at €1.727/litre. Similarly, in the Eurozone, the average is €1.787/litre.

In the case of diesel, the price in Spain is also lower than the EU average of €1,572/litre. In the Eurozone, a litre of diesel costs €1,602.