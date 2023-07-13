Electrical Supplier Inspects 1000 Houses In Sevilla, More Than Half Were Defrauding Them

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 21:19

Image of an electricity meter. Credit: Sunshine Studio/Shutterstock.com

One of Spain’s largest electrical suppliers, Endesa, looked at 1000 houses in Sevilla and found more than half were illegally connected.

On Thursday, July 13, Endesa published a report which gave details of a recent examination of their domestic electricity supply to a neighbourhood in Sevilla, writes 20minutos.

More Than Half Of Supplies Were Fraudulent

The results showed that out of a total of the 983 supplies that were inspected, the last one being on July 11, a shocking 529 (53 per cent) ‘were fraudulent.’

The utility company explained that they authorised the inspections to be carried out in the neighbourhoods most affected by the overloading of the network and which caused frequent power cuts.

Reportedly, local residents, gathered around the platform Barrios Hartos, after calling for a demonstration this Thursday in front of the Town Hall to protest against the power cuts.

Fraud On A huge Scale

Inspections were carried out in La Plata, where Endesa carried out 119 inspections and found 39 fraudulent connections. Palmete underwent 232 inspections with 64 supplies being fraudulent.

Even more incredible was the area of Polígono Sur, of the 533 inspections carried out the company were being defrauded in 404 supplies.

During the inspections, the company also came across 25 marijuana plantations in Sevilla. Endesa explained that his illegal practice ‘causes the saturation of the networks and the consequent power cuts by bypassing the protections of the installations so that fires do not break out.’

The company’s actions were carried out in collaboration with the State Security Forces, due to the risk involved for the technicians. ‘Thanks to these interventions, the electricity grid has seen a reduction in consumption of up to 60 per cent, which translates into normal operation of the installations,’ said a spokesperson.

Following the report Mayor, José Luis Sanz, met yesterday with the Regional Minister for Industry, Energy and Mines, Jorge Paradela, to address the problem of the power cuts that have affected residents.

Sanz concluded, ‘we are facing a problem that we have to tackle between all the administrations, especially the central government, and I as mayor of Seville will not look the other way and I will look after the interests of the affected residents.’