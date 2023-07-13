Ex-Russian Politician Plans To Beat Elon Musk

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 10:49

A former Russian politician claims his company has technology which will render Elon Musk’s Tesla useless.

Oleg Fokin claims his company Tornado Logistics, based in Finland, has devised technology that uses piezoelectricity in order to generate power, according to BNN, Wednesday, July 12.

Russian Businessman Claims New Ground-Breaking Tech

Piezoelectricity is an electrical charge that accumulates in certain solid materials as a result of mechanical pressure.

Fokin predicts that his company will revolutionize the energy sector. One of his bold claims about the device says it can produce more power than it consumes, creating free and clean energy. According to Fokin, if the device is successful, it will make Elon Musk’s Teslas useless.

The technology is expected to go into production next year, with a promise to invite journalists and experts to visit and test it for themselves. He said that his history-making product will change the world for the better.

Controversial Past

However, serious concerns have been raised about the genuineness of Fokin’s claims after it was revealed he had previously been convicted of fraud in Russia. There are also doubts about his financial practices.

Fokin was a former city council chairman in Petrozavodsk in northwest Russia, not far from the Finnish border. In 2015, he was found guilty of obtaining illegal tax refunds in Russia. He confessed and repaid the money voluntarily. He later moved to Finland and has dabbled in various businesses, including bioenergy and the timber trade.

For his latest project, he acquired a rundown industrial building in Ilomantsi, Finland, for €500,000. Reportedly his idea is to make prototypes in the Finnish region of Pyhtää before large-scale production begins at the factory.

Controversial Factory History

The factory in Ilomantsi is no stranger to controversy either. Originally built by another Russian businessman for the production of caviar, he received over €3 million in funding from the Finnish government and from Russian investors. The business never produced any caviar and went bankrupt in 2015. Since then the factory had been left abandoned.