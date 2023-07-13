Ex-Russian Politician Plans To Beat Elon Musk

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 10:49
Elon Musk.
Credit: Maurizio Pesce/creative Commons Attribution 2.0
A former Russian politician claims his company has technology which will render Elon Musk’s Tesla useless.
Oleg Fokin claims his company Tornado Logistics, based in Finland, has devised technology that uses piezoelectricity in order to generate power, according to BNN, Wednesday, July 12.
Piezoelectricity is an electrical charge that accumulates in certain solid materials as a result of mechanical pressure.
Fokin predicts that his company will revolutionize the energy sector. One of his bold claims about the device says it can produce more power than it consumes, creating free and clean energy. According to Fokin, if the device is successful, it will make Elon Musk’s Teslas useless.
The technology is expected to go into production next year, with a promise to invite journalists and experts to visit and test it for themselves. He said that his history-making product will change the world for the better.
However, serious concerns have been raised about the genuineness of Fokin’s claims after it was revealed he had previously been convicted of fraud in Russia. There are also doubts about his financial practices.
Fokin was a former city council chairman in Petrozavodsk in northwest Russia, not far from the Finnish border. In 2015, he was found guilty of obtaining illegal tax refunds in Russia. He confessed and repaid the money voluntarily. He later moved to Finland and has dabbled in various businesses, including bioenergy and the timber trade.
For his latest project, he acquired a rundown industrial building in Ilomantsi, Finland, for €500,000. Reportedly his idea is to make prototypes in the Finnish region of Pyhtää before large-scale production begins at the factory.
The factory in Ilomantsi is no stranger to controversy either. Originally built by another Russian businessman for the production of caviar, he received over €3 million in funding from the Finnish government and from Russian investors. The business never produced any caviar and went bankrupt in 2015. Since then the factory had been left abandoned.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.