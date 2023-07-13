By Jo Pugh • 13 July 2023 • 11:29

Fred Sirieix will once again be helping couples find romance. Credit: Channel 4

AS part of its 10th anniversary, the BAFTA award winning Channel 4 dating show First Dates is changing its location to the romantic city of Bath.

The TV series helps singletons to hopefully find their dream match over a romantic dinner in a restaurant. Each couple is meticulously matched based on their likes and dislikes, and if cupid strikes his bow, it could be the night that changes their lives forever.

Returning matchmaker, and maître d’, Fred Sirieix expressed his delight in a statement on Channel 4 and said: “Making this new series feels special, celebrating a decade of bringing people together on the show, but there’s always more love to be found. They say Bath is the most romantic city in the UK and it’s true, so what better place to set the scene for romance to blossom than there!”

It isn’t the first time the restaurant has moved since its premiere in 2013, the two previous locations being in London and Manchester.

Along with the location change, a few more modifications will be made. The Channel 4 series will feature new cast members and a refreshed format, and will have “some of the most unforgettable dating moments the show has ever featured”.

The move comes as part of production company Twenty Twenty’s team will be based out of the company’s new regional hub in Bristol.

The creative director at Twenty Twenty, James O’Reilly added: “We can’t wait for the new First Dates restaurant to open its doors to singletons looking for love in beautiful Bath. It’s Britain’s most romantic city and promises to be the perfect backdrop to our 10th anniversary season, which will also have a new look and some exciting twists to go with our brand-new location.

“As well as being the ideal place for our couples to fall for one another, Bath is right on the doorstep of our home in Bristol, and reflects Twenty Twenty’s commitment to producing programming here in the south-west; we want to do all we can to nurture talent in the region and help the industry grow on our home turf.”

Channel 4’s commissioning editor Rita Daniels said: “After 10 years of love stories, I’m thrilled that First Dates has the stunning and romantic city of Bath as its brand new location. I’m in no doubt that this special place will mesmerise and enthral all our daters, which in turn will ensure they have a special evening full of romance.”