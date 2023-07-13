By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2023 • 15:03

Gachamiga: The greatest peasant dish of all time. Image: Museo de la Villa Sax.

If there is a typical dish in the Vinalopo valley it is the gachamiga.

The gachamiga is a traditional dish from the Spanish southeast region whose origin is believed to date as far back as the Levantine Neolithic era.

Shepherds and peasants throughout the years would eat this dish as it was made with affordable ingredients which gave them the energy to tackle a hard day’s work.

Today, gachamiga is heavily associated with outdoor celebrations, fiestas and gachamiga competitions.

The question is, how can something that tastes so exquisite come out of something so coarse in appearance?

The ingredients are very simple as this dish is simply made up of flour, olive oil, garlic, water and salt.

With the mixture, a kind of porridge must be created that must be browned on a fire of vine shoots on both sides as if it were an omelette, creating one of the most festive Alicante recipes.

These ingredients are the main base, but others can be added based on the local historical customs of the towns such as liver, sausages or potatoes which give the dish a more yellow appearance.

Are your tastebuds saying give it a try?

In a frying pan, put an abundant amount of oil in which the head of garlic is fried, then remove it.

In the oil, then add the flour and give it a turn in the pan until it starts colouring.

Then add the water until the flour is completely dissolved and it has a medium consistency.

Keep in mind that the dough has to cook so stirring continuously is the key.

When the mixture has acquired a good consistency it is given several turns as if it were a Spanish omelette. The dough should be very well cooked on the inside and on the outside it should look golden.