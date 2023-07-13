Hopes Of Finding Missing Two-Year-Old Emile In The French Alps Diminish After Four Days

By Chris King • 13 July 2023 • 19:00

Investigators searching in the French Alps for a missing-two-year-old boy believe there is now very little hope of finding him alive.

Teams have been scouring the area around Vernet in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence for Emile for four days without any success. The judicial operation is ‘on the way to being completed’, according to the prosecutor in charge of the case.

On Wednesday evening, July 12, he announced: ‘Little Émile, two and a half years old, remains untraceable four days after his disappearance in Vernet (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence), and the mystery deepens. From homes to vehicles to haystacks, investigators scoured the area for the toddler, to no avail’.

The little boy – described as blond with brown eyes – had just arrived in Vernet for holidays with his grandparents. They have a second home in the hamlet of Haut-Vernet, located in the mountains a few kilometres from the town where just 125 people reside.

How did the boy disappear?

This Saturday, July 8, several of the brothers and sisters of Émile’s mother were gathered in the house. Contrary to what had previously been reported to AFP by a source close to the investigation, his mother was not present.

Francois Balique, the town’s mayor, speaking with French television, told them: ‘The family was getting ready to leave the house to go on an outing. He took advantage of this fleeting moment to leave. His grandparents realised he was no longer there when they went to put him in the car’.

Émile was allegedly seen for the last time at around 5:15 pm when two neighbours reported seeing him on his own in an alleyway.

This was the only sighting that the investigators had to work with after being alerted by the family at 6 pm after they realised the young boy had disappeared.

No official hypothesis is being investigated

According to Le Figaro, the public prosecutor of Digne-les-Bains, Rémy Avon, informed the news outlet that no official hypothesis was being investigated, due to a shortage of clues.

However, in this kind of disappearance, there are three avenues to explore, as explained to the French newspaper on Tuesday 11, by General François Daoust

‘A leak without purpose, an accident with a distraught person who hid the body, and the abduction by a predator. In the absence of elements, the investigators explore them all and proceed by elimination’, said the director of the research centre of the gendarmerie and professor of criminal sciences at the University Cergy-Paris.

In the first 48 hours, it was the hypothesis of a simple disappearance that was notably explored. Teams led by hundreds of gendarmes and volunteers searched an area within a radius of five kilometres around the hamlet.

Although the area is steep, ‘after 48 hours, the child should have been found in this perimeter’, insisted Marc Chappuis, the prefect of the department, last Monday evening.

On Tuesday 11. all 30 buildings in the hamlet were ‘completely searched’, along with 12 vehicles. A team of sappers from the Foreign legion specialised in searching for hidden caches was also deployed.

Special metal detectors were used to probe haystacks across a 25 hectare area while 25 residents were questioned by the investigators.

Sniffer dogs deployed in the search did not smell anything either. In reality, if Émile got lost alone in the wild, after three days without drinking in the searing heat, the chances of finding him alive were slim.

More than 72 hours after his disappearance, the vital prognosis was ‘very, very committed’, admitted the prosecutor on Tuesday evening.

When will the search be called off?

A final search was planned that would end at 4 pm local time. According to BFM TV, a voice message recorded by Emile’s mother was being broadcast over loudspeakers from a helicopter as the authorities conducted one last cover of the area.