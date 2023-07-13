Human Fingertip Sent In A Letter To President Macron’s Élysée Headquarters In Paris

By Chris King • 13 July 2023 • 19:39
Image of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Credit: Victor Velter/Shutterstock.com
A letter containing a severed human fingertip was allegedly received in the mail at French President Macron’s Élysée headquarters last Monday, July 10.
A subsequent investigation was reportedly opened the same day for ‘a threat of crime or misdemeanour against an elected official’, a police source and the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP on Thursday, July 13.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the fingertip belonged to the author of the letter who signed it. He was quickly identified and located.
A few days before the July 14 ceremonies, this ultra-confidential information was obviously something that the French authorities would not have wanted to be leaked. When contacted by AFP, Le Parisien, and Valeurs, the presidency reportedly declined to comment on the matter.
‘The finger was put in a fridge where the police put their bowls, confides a security source. The Élysée has made sure that it remains off the record. There is no paper trail, nothing. The appendage was finally recovered by police overnight at the presidential residence of Emmanuel Macron‘, wrote valeursactuelles.com on Wednesday, July 12.
The individual, to whom the amputated finger belongs, has since been identified. ‘This immediately triggered the appropriate procedure for cases of distress, so that the individual in question could be taken care of by the competent services and be subject to the appropriate medical follow-up”, a source familiar with the matter indicated to the news outlet.
He reportedly suffers from psychiatric disorders and was ‘taken care of by the competent services’, a source close to the file specified to the outlet.
With the annual Bastille Day celebrations due to begin on July 14, Macron’s government passed legislation that banned the sale of fireworks in the days leading up to the event.
This came after the riots that occurred following the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the paris suburb of Nanterre. He was killed by a policeman after his car was pulled over for a traffic offence.
Crowds of protestors filled the streets across the country as a result. Fireworks were seen being thrown at the riot cops which led to the current ban on their sale.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
