Italian Man Who ‘Goosed’ Student Let Off On 10 Second Rule

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 18:37

Not guilty verdict. Credit: Juan Ci/Shutterstock.com

A decision by an Italian court has caused outrage across Europe after a man groped a teenage student, the court decided to acquit him as the incident lasted less than 10 seconds.

Sixty-six-year-old school caretaker, Antonio Avola, groped a 17-year-old girl’s buttocks and was let off by authorities in Italy as they decided the act didn’t last long enough to warrant prosecution, writes Leggo. It

The court case has left people in Italy shocked and outraged with many expressing their outrage on social media (#10secondi) after a court acquitted the caretaker of a high school in Rome.

The incident took place in April 2022, the student recounted how she was walking up the stairs to her class. She felt a hand touch her buttocks, a gesture that lasted between five and ten seconds.

When she turned around, thinking she would see her friend, she realised that it was the school caretaker who responded by saying, ‘Honey, you know I was just kidding.’

The student filed a complaint against Avola, and although he admitted to groping the underage student without her consent and claimed it was a prank, he was acquitted by the court.

Reportedly the Rome prosecutor asked for a prison sentence of three and a half years in the first instance, before the court acquitted him of the charges for this sexual assault.

According to the judges, who were all men, what happened ‘did not constitute a crime’ because it lasted less than 10 seconds.

Since the verdict, the expression palpata breve (a short tap) has become a trend on Instagram and TikTok in Italy.

People took to social media to voice their anger: ‘Groping a woman for 10 seconds is not a crime. Now violence is measured in seconds.’

Brando Benifei, of the Democratic Party in the European Parliament, commented on Facebook: ‘I am appalled by the decision of the Court of Rome…If ten seconds seems little to you, try to put your hand in the fire for this length of time.’

The girl, who has just turned 18 and is called Laura, expressed her indignation: ‘It takes two people to joke, and the caretaker did it all by himself. This is not the way an old man jokes around with a 17-year-old girl.’

She added: ‘I felt betrayed twice, first at school, where what happened happened, then by the court.