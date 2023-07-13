Man In UK Converted Blank-Firing Guns Into Deadly Weapons In His Bedroom

By John Ensor • 13 July 2023 • 9:24

Man arrested in West Midlands Credit: Pinholeimaging /Shutterstock.com.

A man in the UK used his bedroom as a workshop to convert firearms from blank firers into live weapons.

Fifty-year-old Alireza Nowbakht was arrested when officers from the National Crime Agency’s Armed Operations Unit raided his house last year, in a report published by the British NCA, on July 12.

Nowbakht’s property in Mallin Street, Smethwick, West Midlands was searched by officers on 22 December 2022, where officers discovered his illegal trade.

Police Close In On Suspect

The suspect had purchased seven of the weapons from a legitimate online supplier and had them delivered to a nearby address.

British National Crime Agency (NCA) officers used surveillance techniques to monitor Nowbakht as he picked up the consignment and took them back to his home.

Upon searching his house they found the makeshift workshop in an upstairs bedroom. Investigators found machining tools used to convert the guns, a viable weapon, live rounds of ammunition and ammunition casings.

Officers also found a stolen VW Tiguan parked outside Nowbakht’s property. The car had been stolen from nearby Wednesbury 12 days earlier and had been disguised with duplicate number plates.

Man Charged And Sentenced

Nowbakht was interviewed by NCA officers before he was charged with possessing a firearm, possessing ammunition and theft of a motor vehicle.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison and at a Newton Hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, July 10.

Weapons Prevented From Entering Criminal Underworld

Kay Mellor, NCA Regional Head of Investigations, said: ‘Alireza Nowbakht was purchasing blank firers and converting them into lethal weapons. He was clearly engaged in putting these weapons into the criminal supply chain in the West Midlands.

‘As well as seizing illegal firearms currently in circulation, we will continue to prevent these weapons from making it onto the streets where they are used in acts of serious violence.’